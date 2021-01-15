KVH Partners with Kilo Marine for KVH Watch Maritime IoT Solution

By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2021 06:02:24

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that marine technical services leader Kilo Marine has joined the KVH Watch® Solution Partner program and will offer KVH Watch connectivity as part of a wide range of marine services. In particular, the digital services that Kilo Marine offers via its V-Node platform will use KVH Watch to provide dedicated connectivity and on-demand Remote Expert Intervention, allowing highly skilled Kilo Marine technicians to support their customer base anywhere around the world. Kilo Marine’s V-Node is a powerful IoT data acquisition tool offering intelligent data processing/sampling at source and compatibility with a wide range of electrical data formats.

“The unique combination of V-Node and KVH Watch will deliver an affordable and managed IoT infrastructure for shipowners and managers with the added benefit of real-time analytics and direct on-demand video interventions for troubleshooting, vetting, audits, and more,” says Warren Haills, managing director of Kilo Marine.



“The ability to do field service remotely is becoming more and more important every day and we are pleased that the experts at Kilo Marine have chosen KVH Watch as one of their solutions for dedicated connectivity to enable remote monitoring, service, and intervention,” says Sven Brooks, senior director of IoT business development for KVH.

Remote support at sea is particularly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the future of the digital ship as maritime operators seek increased operating efficiencies by adopting a range of digital processes. However, many multicard maritime service providers today must rely on in-port service calls due to lack of connectivity while the vessel is at sea. Dedicated satellite connectivity enables multicard service providers to perform real-time remote support and video interventions while the vessel is at sea.

KVH Watch is an IoT Connectivity as a Service solution that provides Flow, secure 24/7/365 machine-to-cloud satellite connectivity for remote monitoring of onboard equipment plus the ability to perform on-demand Remote Expert Interventions using video, voice, or text via KVH’s global HTS network. KVH Watch is designed for maritime equipment manufacturers, multicard service providers, and shipyards seeking affordable monthly subscription-based connectivity that L-band and cellular services cannot deliver at deep sea.



