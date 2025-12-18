Two Teenagers Missing After Swimming Out to Play on Shipwreck



Two teenagers have disappeared after swimming out to examine a dangerous shipwreck on the shores of Ventanilla, a beachside town north of Lima, Peru. It is not the first time that currents and hazards around the wreck have claimed lives, and city authorities are trying to warn beachgoers to stay away from the risks.

The vessel in question is the Quan Tum, an offshore tug that grounded just off Ventanilla's Costa Azul beach in 2023. A barge, the Guerrero, washed up nearby. The wreck of the Quan Tum was never removed by the owner, despite petitions from the authorities, and it quickly became a tourist attraction. Youths, social media influencers and the curious public came to visit the wreckage and climb on it - despite signage warning of the risks.

Quan Tum sits about 100 meters offshore, and would-be sightseers have to swim to reach it. On Sunday, two male 16-year-olds swam out to look at the structure, and did not return. One missing teenager's family reported him missing, and local authorities launched a comprehensive search. The second teen has not been formally reported missing.

“Personnel were deployed along with the rescue team. A helicopter even flew over the area until late into the night. Unfortunately, we have not found the young people,” Civil Defense spokesman Carlos Vargas told La Republica.

The beach is known for strong cross currents, making the area around the wreck especially hazardous. It is not the first time that a teenager has disappeared near it. In October, another 16-year-old went missing at the same site, Vargas told Americas Noticias.

Officials in Ventanilla say that about 20 rescues were carried out near wrecks on the Costa Azul beachfront over the span of the last summer season. Despite the hazard, no wreck removal plans have been announced.

Quan Tum was a 1981-built offshore supply vessel owned by an Italy-based firm. Port state control records show that it operated in South America for at least 10 years prior to the grounding.

Top image: The Quan Tum in years before the grounding (Vivian Arape / VesselFinder)