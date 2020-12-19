KVH Expands Maritime Network Coverage for Hudson Bay & North Atlantic

TracPhone V7-HTS coverage map with shipping routes

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that it has expanded its mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network coverage throughout Hudson Bay and the North Atlantic, including northeastern Canada, the Labrador Sea, Iceland, and Greenland. The expansion represents an addition of nearly 4 million square kilometers of Ku-band coverage to the 272 million square kilometers of global coverage that KVH’s HTS network provides. The Hudson Bay coverage is particularly important to commercial fishing fleets who rely on satellite connectivity for operations and crew welfare.

“This expansion of coverage reflects our continued commitment to providing the maritime industry with a complete end-to-end solution for global connectivity,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH’s executive vice president for mobile connectivity. “Today, vessels use connectivity for everything from communications and crew welfare to performance optimization and we see our network as essential to their success.”

KVH launched its mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network in late 2017, and continually enhances the network with technological advancements. The network utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver global multi-layered coverage, enabling vessels to see multiple HTS and wide beam satellites for maximum availability of broadband service.

A mobile tech innovator, KVH is unique for providing a comprehensive maritime solution that includes global connectivity from the mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network; state-of-the-art TracPhone® HTS series antennas including the 37 cm, Ku-band V3-HTS, the 60 cm, Ku-band TracPhone V7-HTS, and the 1.1 m C/Ku-band TracPhone V11-IP, delivering data speeds as fast as 20 Mbps down/3 Mbps up; AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS); KVH Watch® maritime IoT solutions; KVH Link digital news and entertainment; and a global field services team for installation and maintenance support.

