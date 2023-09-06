KVH Enhances Maritime Hybrid Communication Solutions with Starlink

New reseller agreement enables KVH to sell the high-speed, low latency Starlink on its own or integrated with KVH TracNet terminals and the KVH ONE global network

[By: KVH Industries, Inc.]

Today, KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced that it is adding Starlink to its service portfolio. KVH will sell Starlink on its own and also as a KVH ONE™ global network companion service. KVH, a leading provider of intelligent hybrid connectivity for maritime applications, will serve as an authorized Starlink reseller and integrator for commercial and leisure vessels.



“Starlink is a valuable addition to our hybrid connectivity portfolio,” said Brent Bruun, KVH’s chief executive officer. “Our intelligent hybrid design enables us to switch seamlessly among Starlink and both the KVH TracNet™ and TracPhone® terminals for outstanding and affordable communications. As a result, fleets and yachts worldwide will enjoy optimal, reliable connectivity together with KVH’s premier 24/7 support, business-critical applications, and service level commitments.”



Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency Internet using a high-performance electronically steered flat panel array. KVH’s TracNet terminals feature satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi interconnectivity under one dome, with intelligent, automatic switching to continually deliver the best performance. Thanks to plug-and-play integration, that same intelligent hybrid switching will ensure that customers take full advantage of Starlink in combination with the KVH ONE network for uninterrupted connectivity worldwide.

