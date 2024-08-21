Kumport Terminal Istanbul has Joined the Portchain Connect Network

[By: Portchain Connect]

Kumport Terminal Istanbul implements Portchain Connect to simplify the berth alignment process with shipping lines.

Portchain today announced Kumport Terminal Istanbul will join the Portchain Connect network. Kumport Terminal Istanbul will use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain is excited to partner with Kumport Terminal Istanbul to simplify their communication channels and improve overall berth alignment. Portchain Connect enables Kumport Terminal Istanbul to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counter propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.

"Being part of Portchain Connect has transformed our approach to berth planning, automating data exchange and enhancing collaboration." ?lyas Gürsoy, Deputy Planning Manager.

Portchain Connect

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy- to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability. Download the brochure for more information.

“Delighted to announce Kumport Terminal Istanbul's onboarding onto Portchain Connect. Our collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiencies in key aspects of port operations, setting a positive trajectory for the shipping industry digitization." Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder at Portchain