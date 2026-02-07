KR, Korean Govt., and Partner Set Standards for Ammonia Effluent Discharge

[By KR (Korean Register)]

As the maritime industry accelerates its transition to zero-carbon fuels in line with the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s 2050 net-zero target, ammonia-fueled ships are emerging as a promising next-generation solution. While the IMO has established interim guidelines to facilitate the use of ammonia as a marine fuel, international standards governing the safe treatment and discharge of toxic ammonia effluent generated during vessel operations have yet to be developed.

During the operation of ammonia-fueled ships, effluent containing toxic ammonia may be generated. Unlike typical aqueous ammonia, this effluent exhibits different physical and chemical characteristics, and the lack of clearly applicable international standards has created uncertainty for ship design, operation, and environmental management.

In response, KR (Korean Register), in collaboration with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF), five major Korean shipbuilders including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Samho, Samsung Heavy Industries, and Hanwha Ocean, as well as the Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR), officially launched an international working group in June 2025 to develop safety management and marine discharge standards for ammonia effluent.

The establishment of this joint working group followed Korea’s proposal at the IMO Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC) in 2024, which highlighted the need for dedicated ammonia effluent safety standards. The proposal granted official approval at the 83rd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) in April 2025.

To commence its activities for 2026, the working group convened on February 5 at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center, reinforcing inter-organizational cooperation on the development of international standards. Over 2026 and 2027, the group plans to submit draft international standards to the IMO Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR), positioning Korea at the forefront of global discussions on ammonia effluent management.

At the upcoming 13th session of the IMO PPR, scheduled for later this month, the Korean government delegation will underscore the urgency of establishing guidelines for ammonia effluent management and marine discharge standards, and propose the formation of an Expert Group for in-depth technical discussions. KR is leading these international deliberations by providing technical evidence on safe discharge limits, based on its environmental impact assessment of ammonia effluent.

This international standards development initiative presents a significant opportunity to embed Korea’s shipbuilding technological capabilities and operational experience into global regulations. From a regulation-driven industrial development perspective, this will strengthen the competitiveness of the Korean maritime industry as the market of ammonia-fueled ships expands.

KR’s Executive Vice President, KIM Kyungbok, stated, “This year’s IMO meetings mark the beginning of substantive international discussions on ammonia effluent safety standards. Drawing on KR’s technical and regulatory expertise, we will play a leading role alongside the Korean government and industry to ensure that proven domestic technical standards are effectively incorporated into international rulemaking.”

