KONGSBERG to Deliver Solutions for Ambitious Field Development Vessel

By The Maritime Executive 02-11-2021 08:58:00

Equipped with Kongsberg Maritime systems, Triumph Subsea Services' new Field Development Vessel will represent a major technological shift for the subsea construction market

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) technology is at the centre of an ambitious new project to build a state-of-the-art, next generation Field Development Vessel (FDV) for Triumph Subsea Services.

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a Letter of Intent with Brodosplit Shipyard and DIV Group in Croatia to deliver a large technology package for an ST-269 unit being built for the Scottish-based company Triumph Subsea Services, with an option for three more vessels of identical design. The vessel is designed to be a truly multi-purpose turnkey solution for nearly all the subsea construction tasks encountered within the offshore oil & gas, subsea telecoms, decommissioning and renewables markets.

Crucial to the cost-effective and environmental-friendly profile of the new vessel, KONGSBERG will deliver a Fully Integrated Solution including engines, thrusters, deck machinery, electrical and control systems. Triumph will install an in-house designed bridge with an ergonomic interface, state-of-the-art fuel optimised solutions, digital technology and a well-proven thruster configuration. These solutions, which combine Kongsberg Maritime’s and Triumph Subsea Services’ wide experience in the subsea construction market, will make these vessels truly ready for the future.

These vessels are also the first offshore construction vessels to incorporate KONGSBERG’s Safety Management Control System (SMCS), greatly enhancing crew safety.

Triumph Subsea Services founder and COO Gray Johnstone said: “We are very excited to have been working with KONGSBERG from the initial conceptual stages and to have incorporated the KONGSBERG suite of equipment and systems. This has enabled us to achieve a game-changing vessel with the smallest possible environmental footprint, whilst ensuring maximum operability and safety for our people and the environment.”

“It’s an honour to be a key supplier for these new Field Development Vessels for Triumph Subsea Services,” says Tommy Andree Hove, Regional Sales Director Americas, Kongsberg Maritime. “To be part of a game-changing project in the subsea construction market whilst also contributing to a more environmental-friendly solution mirrors KONGSBERG’s ambitions to deliver new, green technologies and solutions for sustainable oceans.”

