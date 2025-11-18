Kongsberg Maritime to Power Med Marine’s Next-Generation Tugs

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a significant contract with Turkish shipbuilder and leading tugboat operator Med Marine to supply US series azimuth thrusters and a combination of electric and hydraulic towing winches for nine new tug designs. The agreement includes Med Marine’s new ‘VoltRA’ all-electric tug, which will be built at the company’s Eregli Shipyard, renowned for its modern infrastructure and craftsmanship.

The new contract covers the supply of eight shipsets of Kongsberg Maritime’s high-performance US255 azimuth thrusters for Med Marine’s RAmparts 2500-W and RAstar 3200-W tug designs. The pioneering ‘VoltRA’ electric tug will be powered by Kongsberg Maritime’s US205 azimuth thruster. The project further strengthens Med Marine’s position as one of the most experienced builders of technologically advanced tugboats serving global operators.

The scope of supply also includes five shipsets of Kongsberg Maritime’s newly launched electric towing winches and four shipsets of hydraulic winches. Introduced earlier this year specifically for the tug market, the new electric winches have been engineered to meet the demanding operational requirements of next-generation electric tug operations. Powered by frequency converter-driven electric motors, they deliver improved efficiency and reduced environmental impact compared with conventional hydraulic systems.

Kongsberg Maritime’s US-series azimuth thrusters have long been the trusted choice for vessels where reliability, performance, and efficiency are critical. The latest generation is fully compatible with hybrid and all-electric propulsion systems, supporting the industry’s transition to sustainable maritime operations.

“This agreement with Med Marine marks a significant milestone for both our companies and for the maritime industry as a whole,” said Nils-Reidar Valle, Senior Vice President, Naval & Workboat Sales at Kongsberg Maritime. “By integrating our proven US-series thrusters and electric winches into Med Marine’s tug fleet, we’re demonstrating how advanced propulsion technology and energy-efficient engineering can work hand in hand to deliver powerful, sustainable performance. It’s an honour to support a project that sets a new benchmark for clean maritime innovation.”

The construction of the ‘VoltRA’ electric tug series underscores Med Marine’s commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility. Designed to set new standards in efficiency and emissions reduction, the ‘VoltRA’ combines cutting-edge propulsion with robust operational performance, redefining the future of tug operations.

“This collaboration represents an important step forward for Med Marine as a global shipbuilder focused on innovation and sustainability,,” said Y?ld?z Bozkurt Ozcan, General Manager of Med Marine. “Partnering with Kongsberg Maritime enables us to integrate world-class propulsion and deck machinery solutions with our proven shipbuilding expertise. The ‘VoltRA’ series represents our shared vision to lead the tug industry toward a more efficient, electric, and environmentally responsible future.”