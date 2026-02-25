Kongsberg Maritime Signs MoU with PT PAL to Advance Energy Efficiency

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT PAL Indonesia, the country’s largest state?owned shipyard. The signing ceremony took place at PT PAL’s headquarters in Surabaya and was attended by representatives from Kongsberg Maritime, PT PAL, and the Norwegian Ambassador to Indonesia, Rut Krüger Giverin.

Kongsberg Maritime is one of the world’s leading providers of marine technology solutions. Its offerings span marine automation, navigation, propulsion, dynamic positioning, energy management, deck handling, and vessel design — enabling safer, more efficient, and more sustainable operations across the global maritime industry.

This MoU represents the next phase of Kongsberg Maritime’s growing commitment to the Indonesian maritime sector. In July 2025, the company expanded its national presence with the opening of two new offices in Jakarta and Batam, established to provide local sales, service, spare parts, and aftermarket support. This expansion was designed to strengthen customer engagement and deliver faster, more responsive support across Indonesia’s rapidly developing maritime landscape.

Wenche Andersen, Managing Director, APAC Service Management at Kongsberg Maritime, said: “Today’s signing marks the beginning of a meaningful partnership with PT PAL—one that supports Indonesia’s maritime ambitions and advances our shared goals for energy efficiency and decarbonisation. With our expanded presence in Indonesia and a strong foundation built alongside national authorities, we are committed to enabling long term, sustainable value for shipowners and the wider maritime community.”

Mr. Wiyono Komodjojo, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) from PT PAL said: “We are very pleased to formalise our collaboration with Kongsberg Maritime through this MoU. As Indonesia accelerates its maritime modernisation and decarbonisation efforts, strong partnerships with global technology leaders are essential.

“PT PAL has long been committed to delivering high?quality, future?ready vessels for our national fleet, and this cooperation will support us in integrating advanced energy?efficient and low?emission technologies into newbuilds and retrofits alike. Together, we aim to strengthen Indonesia’s maritime capabilities and contribute to a more sustainable industry for the years ahead.”

The MoU with PT PAL builds on this foundation and defines a new framework for cooperation on energy?efficient and decarbonised maritime solutions for Indonesian vessel owners and operators. The partnership also aligns with the roadmap jointly developed with Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation during the establishment of Kongsberg Maritime’s local entity.