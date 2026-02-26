Kongsberg Maritime's Integrated Technology Package for LS Marine Solutions

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to deliver an extensive and fully integrated equipment package for the next-generation ultra-large cable lay vessel being built for LS Marine Solution at Tersan Shipyard in Türkiye.

The vessel will be among the world’s largest cable layers, developed to support the growing global demand for laying subsea high?voltage direct current (HVDC) cables and optical cables. The vessel will be 148.4 metres long, 31 metres wide, feature cutting-edge technology including cable carrying capacity of 13,000 tons and a total displacement of 18,800 tons.

Kongsberg Maritime’s tailored, integrated delivery includes K-Pos dynamic positioning systems, integrated control and navigation systems, a battery hybrid DC electrical system, as well as all main propulsion and thruster units.

Naz?m Yasar, Project Manager at Tersan Shipyard: “Building one of the world’s most advanced ultra-large cable lay vessels requires strong collaboration, and we are proud to embark on this journey together. With Kongsberg Maritime’s expertise and integrated systems, and LS Marine Solution’s vision, we are confident that this partnership will deliver outstanding results for the industry.”

Mr. Leszek Kopec, Senior Sales Manager at Kongsberg Maritime, said: "Working closely with the owner, designer, and shipyard, we have focused on reducing CAPEX, OPEX, space, weight, and emissions, while ensuring the vessels’ operability and efficiency”.

"This project reflects Kongsberg Maritime’s consistent commitment to applying our in-house domain knowledge of cable lay operations to optimize marine systems and mission system integration. It represents our fifth fully integrated system award for cable lay vessels within the past year."

Emre Kopuz, Senior Sales Manager - Mediterranean & Middle East, added: "This project further strengthens our long?standing collaboration with Tersan and underlines Kongsberg Maritime’s position in Türkiye as a trusted partner for complex vessel programmes. By combining our integrated technologies with Tersan’s proven shipbuilding capability, we are supporting LS Marine Solution in delivering a highly advanced asset that contributes to the growth of sustainable energy infrastructure."

The highly efficient battery hybrid DC power and propulsion system reduces the number of engines required during operations. A high-capacity shore connection, supported by the battery system and KM’s Energy Control System, enables zero emission operations during port stays and cable loading activities.

This configuration significantly lowers greenhouse gas emissions and aligns with global ESG standards, positioning the vessel as a key enabler of sustainable HVDC grid expansion and the offshore renewable energy transition.

The vessel will benefit from enhanced safety, operational efficiency, and positioning accuracy through the K-Pos DP systems and permanent magnet motors installed on all azimuth thrusters.

The design also supports mobilisation of Kongsberg Maritime’s innovative Remote Cable Pull-In systems for floating wind farms, enabling pull-in and hang-off operations of dynamic cables without personnel transfer or crane-based equipment handling.

Construction of the vessel at Tersan Shipyard is expected to take approximately three years, with the vessel planned to enter operation in 2028.