Kongsberg Maritime Propulsion Upgrades on PCTC Vessels for Höegh Autoliners

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to upgrade the propulsion systems on ten PCTC (Pure Car & Truck Carrier) vessels for Höegh Autoliners, one of the world’s leading providers of ocean transportation services within its segment.

Each of the ten PCTC vessels will be fitted with Kongsberg Maritime’s Promas Lite propulsion system, which has been developed specifically for retrofitting and improving propulsion systems on existing vessels. Promas Lite integrates the fixed pitch propeller, hub cap, bulb, and rudder into one propulsive unit, increasing efficiency and offering significant fuel savings.

The vessel upgrades for Höegh Autoliners’ DSME Class PCTCs are projected to achieve fuel savings of at least 6.5%, according to detailed hydrodynamic studies conducted at Kongsberg Maritime’s Hydrodynamic Research Centre. This prediction has been validated by full-scale measurements taken from two vessels already refitted with the Promas Lite system, confirming the anticipated efficiency gains.

Klas Nygren, Aftermarket Senior Sales Manager at Kongsberg Maritime said, "We're thrilled that Höegh Autoliners has chosen Kongsberg to deliver an upgrade solution that aligns with our shared commitment to sustainability, reducing fuel consumption, and lowering CO2 emissions. The Promas Lite propulsion system provides an efficient upgrade option, offering significant energy savings and a quick return on investment."

Kongsberg Maritime is a key supplier to Höegh Autoliners, having secured an additional contract to deliver critical components for the new Aurora Class vessels. These components include the K-Bridge navigation system, K-IMS system for emission monitoring and reporting, K-chief engine control system, and the PROMAS propulsion system.

Sebjørn Dahl, COO at Höegh Autoliners AS said, “Höegh Autoliners is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint. An important factor of this is to consistently strive to improve our vessel performance by adopting the most energy-efficient solutions from highly qualified and dedicated suppliers. Our partners at Kongsberg Maritime are helping us drive this vision forward with their Promas Lite propulsion system.”

Höegh Autoliners operates 11 trade routes with about 3000 port calls annually. The company is leading the way in sustainability actively working to decarbonise its entire fleet. The development of the Aurora Class vessels is a key part of this initiative. The Auroras are currently the largest and most environmentally friendly PCTC vessels ever built, they will be the first zero-carbon vessels in our industry able to run on ammonia by 2027. These vessels will set a new standard for more sustainable deep-sea transportation within the PCTC segment.