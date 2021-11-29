Kongsberg Maritime & Norsepower Sign MoU on Rotor Sail Integration

Kongsberg Maritime and Norsepower have signed an MoU to facilitate the integration of auxiliary wind propulsion to new and existing vessels in diverse maritime markets

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the leading global provider of auxiliary wind propulsion systems, Norsepower Oy Ltd. The collaboration between these industry leaders will facilitate the addition of wind propulsion to KM’s integrated power and propulsion systems.

Under the MoU, ship owners and shipyards will be able to choose between fully integrated systems, or solutions incorporating stand-alone products. Firmly focused on sustainability and efficiency, KM already delivers comprehensive integrated equipment packages comprising advanced propellers, power management, energy optimisation, propulsion drive train products, power take off and take in (PTO/PTI) systems, and energy storage. By teaming up with Norsepower, KM adds wind propulsion to its portfolio of strategies to facilitate greener operations, aided by its innovative controllable pitch propeller (CPP) solutions, which can easily manage the variable power delivered by Rotor Sail systems.

“This co-operation with Norsepower is an additional step towards KM’s ambition to become the leading integrator of green shipping technology, such as auxiliary wind power, alternative fuels/energy sources and energy-saving devices,” comments Oskar Levander, SVP Business Concepts, Kongsberg Maritime. “There is an increasing demand for the use of modern wind propulsion in shipping, and we are excited to work with Norsepower to deliver this. Together we will offer support to shipowners and shipyards looking for the most efficient and effective ways of applying Rotor Sail technology, and collaborate on new ship designs to integrate these technologies and improve energy efficiency overall.”

The Norsepower Rotor Sail solution is the first third-party verified and commercially operational auxiliary wind propulsion technology for the global maritime industry. The solution is fully automated and detects whenever the wind is strong enough to deliver fuel and emission savings, at which point the Rotor Sails start automatically. Norsepower has completed six installations to date, including the latest installation of five tilting Rotor Sails on a bulker.

“The shipping industry is under intensifying pressure to decarbonise,” comments Tuomas Riski, CEO, Norsepower. “As the industry combines clean technology solutions to accelerate progress towards reaching net zero, it is important that the optimal design points are considered on installation for all systems. This partnership will help fast-track optimising operations for shipowners and yards developing complete solutions.

“We are very pleased to be collaborating with Kongsberg Maritime, as we can accelerate more access to the benefits of the Rotor Sail in supporting shipping’s decarbonisation pathway and further improve performance of the Rotor Sails, alone and alongside other energy transition technologies. Current savings of between 5-25% could be further improved with KM’s advanced automation systems, efficient propulsion and other novel design solutions.”

Levander concludes: “This MoU is a great way to strengthen KM’s capability to consult customers when planning their future fleet additions and reflects our innovative approach to providing integrated solutions and upgrades to enable operators to achieve optimum environmental and economic performance. Norsepower Rotor Sails are a great fit with our strategy as they are a proven and economical solution. We look forward to working with Norsepower and making a difference.”

