Kongsberg Maritime Delivers AUV Hangar & Subsea Docking System for Vessel

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to deliver an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Hangar and Launch & Recovery System for a new large research vessel being built by VARD for Inkfish.

The system represents a step forward in AUV operations. It combines a dedicated AUV hangar with subsea docking technology, enabling HUGIN AUVs to be launched, recovered and docked below the sea surface, where wave impact is significantly reduced. This increases operational safety and allows operators to conduct AUV missions in higher sea states. The solution has been developed in close cooperation with KONGSBERG and builds on several years of technology development between the two companies.

“We are proud that Inkfish and VARD have placed their trust in us for such groundbreaking technology,” said Ingar Hovden, Senior Sales Manager, LARS Systems, Kongsberg Maritime. “Subsea docking represents a significant improvement in how AUV operations can be performed. By moving the docking operation below the wave zone, operators can increase availability, improve safety and extend the operational window for research missions.”

Unlike containerised single-vehicle systems, this delivery is a purpose-built hangar solution designed for efficient AUV fleet operations. Kongsberg Maritime will deliver the hangar integration, skidding system, vehicle logistics, and an overhead crane for handling AUVs within the moonpool area and during loading from quayside.

“We see strong long-term potential in the market for autonomous subsea operations,” said Marthe Tyldum, Senior Vice President, Handling Division, Kongsberg Maritime. “Research, naval and offshore customers are increasingly looking for solutions that improve safety, operability and mission efficiency. This award confirms Kongsberg Maritime’s strong position in advanced launch and recovery systems and our commitment to developing the next generation of subsea handling technology.”

The system is expected to be assembled and tested at Kongsberg Maritime’s facility in Brattvåg, Norway, close to VARD’s shipbuilding operations. Delivery is planned for the end of 2027.