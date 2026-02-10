Kongsberg Maritime Contracted for Transpetro’s New Tanker Fleet

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has been contracted by Consórcio Marenova to design and equip four methanol/ethanol-ready handy size product tankers. The vessels will be built at Consórcio Marenova, a partnership between Ecovix in Rio Grande and MacLaren in Niterói, Brazil. The vessels will be operated by Petrobras Transporte S.A (Transpetro).

The contract, valued at more than 300 million NOK, includes delivery of complete ship design and a wide range of integrated systems, covering propulsion with Promas and controllable pitch propeller, deck machinery, tank gauging systems, and advanced navigation and automation solutions such as K-Bridge, K-Chief, K-Gauge and K-Load.

The vessels will measure 150.6 metres in length overall, with a breadth of 23.4 metres, a design draught of 8.2 metres and a deadweight of approximately 15,600 dwt. The NVC 615 PT designs are part of Kongsberg Maritime’s NVC family of merchant vessel designs, which combine proven efficiency with adaptability for future fuels.

With more than 50 years of ship design experience and over 1,000 vessels delivered worldwide, Kongsberg Maritime continues to set benchmarks for innovation and sustainability.

"This contract with Kongsberg Maritime underscores our shared vision for innovation, sustainability, and industrial strength," said MareNova Consortium representatives Robson Passos and Alexandre Kloh. "By combining Ecovix's scale and offshore heritage with MacLaren's long standing naval experience, MareNova is perfectly positioned to deliver these state-of-the-art, future-fuel-ready tankers for Petrobras/Transpetro — while helping drive the renaissance of shipbuilding in Brazil."

Ronny Pål Kvalsvik, Vice President Sales – Ship Design at Kongsberg Maritime, said: “This project demonstrates how our NVC design platform and integrated technology can help shipowners meet operational and environmental goals. We are proud to support Transpetro in renewing its fleet with vessels that are ready for the future.”

Per Egil Vedlog, Chief Designer at Kongsberg Maritime, added: “Our designs reflect decades of development and collaboration with the industry. These tankers will deliver efficiency and flexibility, including methanol/ethanol readiness, to meet changing market demands.”

Kongsberg Maritime has a strong presence in Brazil, operating from its base in Niterói, the centre of the country’s offshore maritime services industry, and has previously worked with yards that have built offshore vessels from the UT range.

Since establishing in 2009, the company has invested in local infrastructure including a custom-built workshop with 100-tonne lifting capacity, advanced automation and control labs, and certified training facilities.

This local capability, combined with global expertise, positions Kongsberg Maritime as a trusted partner for Brazil’s growing offshore energy and shipbuilding sectors.