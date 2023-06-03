Kongsberg Maritime Container Feeder Design Briefing at Nor-Shipping

Time: Jun 08, 10:00 – 10:30 BST

Location: Kongsberg Maritime, Hall C, C03-10

Kongsberg Maritime invites you to our stand at Nor-Shipping 2023 for a media briefing to cover the latest engineering and technical developments in container feeder ship design – a concept developed jointly with Deltamarin. The briefing will begin at 11:00 local time (10:00 BST) on June 8.

The container feeder fleet is undergoing renewal, and owners have plenty of options to consider, including alternative fuels and designs that can meet efficiency and sustainability targets now and in the future.

At this critical moment, Kongsberg Maritime has new concepts and designs to meet ship owners’ needs.

At this 30-minute briefing, media can learn more about new technical and design developments in this key market segment.

Please note: a press release and images of the vessel will be sent out in advance of this event.

Oskar Levander, Senior Vice President, Business Concepts, Kongsberg Maritime and Esa Jokioinen, Director Sales and Marketing, Deltamarin, will be available to answer your questions.



