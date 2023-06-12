Kongsberg Launches Simplified K-Chief Marine Automation System

Kongsberg K-Chief Upgrade

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has today unveiled its new K-Chief marine automation system, offering ship owners more efficient operations from a single platform to integrate all Kongsberg equipment on board.

Launched at the 2023 Nor-Shipping marine expo in Oslo, the new K-Chief provides a platform for seamless integration of Kongsberg equipment and easier operations on board the ship. The company has evolved its K-Chief systems over the past 40+ years, with around 20,000 installed on ships worldwide.

This latest development of K-Chief offers a harmonised solution, which can be installed on all ship types. Instead of having multiple platforms suited to a specific market segment, Kongsberg can now offer the benefits of K-Chief on a common platform.

K-Chief has become even more versatile for all types of vessels - from low complexity alarm systems to highly integrated control and monitoring systems.

Erik Korssjøen, Product Director Vessel Control Systems, Kongsberg Maritime, said: “K-Chief is a popular and proven automation platform, and this latest version combines the strengths of our existing platforms to provide shipowners and operators with a better technical and operational solution, and improved integration when they’re selecting more than one system from Kongsberg.

“It provides the basis for one common platform on board the ship to integrate the Kongsberg equipment. For the crew, this simplifies operations making their job more efficient, easier and safer”.

The enhanced integration of the new K-Chief brings benefits through integrating operation of multiple systems. Extensive investments in research and development have resulted in a system, which will reduce costs, improve the operation of the onboard equipment and reduce the likelihood of human errors, improving safety.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.