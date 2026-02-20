Kongsberg Discovery Pushes Electromagnetic Sensing Envelope

[By: Kongsberg Discovery]

Kongsberg Discovery has upgraded its innovative Kongsberg Listen electromagnetic sensor system, setting new standards for inspections, surveys and knowledge acquisition in complex underwater environments.

Formerly known as Argeo Listen, the system has undergone comprehensive hardware and software enhancements, delivering much-improved data processing and visualization capabilities. The platform agnostic technology is now available for a huge range of applications across the ocean science, defense, energy and minerals sectors, amongst others.

Accelerating Innovation

Kongsberg Discovery acquired Argeo’s electromagnetic sensing technologies, and recruited its expert staff, in August 2025, and has since focused on integrating the solutions into its existing portfolio, while accelerating innovation. Kongsberg Listen demonstrates the fruits of that commitment.

The system has already been integrated and extensively operated on Kongsberg’s HUGIN family of AUVs, demonstrating excellent results in commercial surveys, and is now being rolled out commercially. Next month’s Oceanology International in London marks its trade show debut as Kongsberg Listen.

Delivering Confidence

“Argeo Listen was already a world leading passive electromagnetic sensing solution and this upgrade takes it to a new level,” commented Audun Berg, EVP Kongsberg Discovery. “The refinements combine to deliver clearer, more precise results with enhanced efficiency and simplicity, whatever the demands of the mission. This helps users move from data acquisition to actionable insights with increased speed and confidence.

“The results we’ve already been seeing onboard HUGINs gives an indication of what customers can look forward to—with proven high performance in applications spanning everything from pipeline inspection with cathodic protection evaluations, to marine mineral explorations, and geophysical surveys including buried cable positioning. Kongsberg Listen is the solution the market has been waiting for.”

Flexible Approach

Users familiar with Argeo Listen will immediately recognize the significantly enhanced software environment, now tightly integrated with Kongsberg’s Blue Insight ecosystem. The upgraded suite enables streamlined, end?to?end workflows, delivering seamless data processing from raw electromagnetic measurements through to client?ready information and visualization within a common operational framework.

The flexibility of the system is also a key selling point, with ease of installation and use on an array of industry-essential platforms, from AUVs and ROVs through to towed sensing assets.

“We’re thrilled to be showcasing Kongsberg Listen for the first time in London this March,” Berg concluded. “It dovetails perfectly with the other innovations we’ll be revealing and demonstrating, proving how we never stand still in our quest to support customer ambitions and deliver practical solutions for the real operational challenges of today, and tomorrow.”

London Calling

Those eager to experience the solution, and talk to experts about its unique capabilities, are invited to visit Kongsberg Discovery’s stand (D600) at Oceanology International, taking place March 10–12 at ExCel London.

The company, a global leader within ocean robotics and sensor technology, will also be using the occasion to launch further products, run live feeds from the Oslofjord CMI Protection Test Bed, hold workshops and presentations, and run live technology demonstrations on the dockside by the exhibition center.

For further information, visit: https://www.kongsberg.com/discovery/news/events/oceanology-international.