Kongsberg Discovery Launches FS80, New Benchmark in Trawl Sonar Technology

[By: Kongsberg Discovery]

Kongsberg Discovery is heralding a new age of efficient, simplified and sustainable pelagic trawling with the commercial launch of the breakthrough FS80 Trawl Sonar.

The compact, modular and multifrequency solution is the market’s first sonar system to combine net monitoring, intake profiling and bottom detection in a single unit, making the very latest sonar technology accessible to fishery operators, big and small. Originally unveiled at Pacific Marine Expo (PME) in November last year, the innovation has now been put through its paces in extensive sea trails, with first class results.

Customers wishing to be among the first in the market to reap the rewards of the solution can find out more here: SIMRAD FS80.

SIMRAD strength

Norwegian-headquartered Kongsberg Discovery, a global leader in underwater robotics and sensor technology, has decades of experience in professional fish-finding solutions. Its SIMRAD range has established itself as the world’s most recognized brand in this specialist niche, with sonars, echo sounders, gear monitoring systems, and more, giving customers seeking sustainable success a strong competitive edge.

As Mads Dahl, V.P. Sales, Kongsberg Discovery, explains, the FS80 Trawl Sonar builds on that strong pedigree, while taking performance to the “next level”.

Integrated efficiency

Dahl explains: “Our market experience and understanding gives us unique insight into customer pain points, while our technological expertise allows us to develop the solutions to solve them. The FS80 Trawl Sonar provides the proof.

“This is the first time a truly integrated system has hit the market, with a wide range of functionality and advanced multifrequency performance, delivering an operational flexibility, and reliable results, that all customers can take advantage of – whatever the pelagic fish types, whatever the size of the trawl. To enable more sustainable trawling, both environmentally and commercially, fishery businesses need precise targeting, control and monitoring abilities.”

Dahl adds: “We were delighted to see that the potential of the FS80 fully delivered in an exhaustive series of sea trials, demonstrating an outstanding performance ability in a wide spectrum of sea states.”

Optimal approach

The FS80 builds on the legacy of the enduringly popular FS70, which has been a trusted market leader for the past 20 years. Alongside the upgrade in performance and integration, the new solution also supports a broad range of different telemetry cables, easing adoption for diverse customers.

A further innovation comes in its modularity. As Dahl reveals, Kongsberg Discovery is on the cusp of launching the FH80 HUB, a central platform upon which modular components, such as the FS80, can be based. This allows customers to “pick and mix” the optimal Kongsberg Discovery technology for their individual needs, giving them a unified, high performance trawling approach.

Scalable success

“The modular nature of this solution, and our complementary systems, adds a further degree of flexibility and efficiency for customers,” Dahl notes.

“Components such as the FS80 can be integrated with, for example, cameras, lamps, active selectors and acoustic modems for door control. This creates a scalable ecosystem that will continue evolving as it matures, with the ability to add the very latest innovations – such as AI-driven monitoring and intervention technologies – in the years to come. We see this as the beginning of a new era of sustainable success, both for Kongsberg Discovery and SIMRAD, and our many valued customers.”

For further details please see https://www.kongsberg.com/ discovery/fish-finding/simrad- gear-monitoring-systems/ simrad-fs80/