Kongsberg Digital Partners with Dataloy Systems

Kongsberg Digital partners with Dataloy Systems, a leading Norwegian provider of commercial maritime software serving customers worldwide. This agreement will provide exciting opportunities for both companies, securing better access to market data and customer insights.

The new partnership allows Dataloy's broad customer base to connect their data to Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight infrastructure, opening the door to a vast selection of applications and services available on the Kognifai Marketplace. By leveraging the data already collected in Dataloy's Voyage Management System (VMS), customers can benefit from Vessel Insight's contextualized data structure, gaining better control over their operations and improving their environmental footprint.

“We are glad this partnership will provide greater value to our companies’ customers. They will experience long-term benefits using Vessel Insight for their digital evolution journey, enabling them to take advantage of manual data and use high-frequency sensor data. By utilizing their data through Vessel Insight, customers can gain better control and execute greener and more effective operations.“, says Kim Evanger, VP of Maritime Partnerships at Kongsberg Digital.

Current Vessel Insight customers can enhance their digital infrastructure with manual data from Dataloy, which allows them to make better informed, data-driven decisions.

“We are glad to enter this partnership with Kongsberg Digital. The expertise, experience and data shared between Dataloy and Kongsberg Digital will create great value for customers on both sides, resulting in improved operations and efficiency for vessel operators”, says Hege Jacobsen, Head of Partner Relations at Dataloy Systems.

