KM Supplies Engine and Thruster Package for Cruise Vessel

The Havila Capella is set to begin excursions along a new and highly scenic coastal route, equipped with Kongsberg Maritime PM tunnel thrusters, an Azipull L-drive for main propulsion and Bergen gas engines (Photo credit: Havila Kystruten/uavpic.com

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

The cruise company Havila Kystruten is celebrating the opening of a breathtaking new 12-day sailing route along the Norwegian coast between Bergen and Kirkenes – and the flagship vessel for this memorably scenic passage, Havila Capella, will be relying upon cutting-edge Kongsberg Maritime (KM) technology for its motive power and propulsion.

As with the other three cruise vessels in the Havila Kystruten fleet, Havila Capella has been designed by HAV Design AS, and deploys integrated, energy-efficient KM solutions which reflect the company’s commitment to operate the most eco-friendly ships in a precious environment of outstanding natural beauty. KONGSBERG will deliver to Havila Kystruten a total of 16 powerful Bergen gas engines, which apply variable turbo geometry to provide an optimal response at all speeds. Bergen gas engines are proven to produce an unparalleled fuel efficiency rate of approximately 50%. The liquid natural gas used in these engines reduces CO2 by 25% and NOX by an astonishing 90%, on top of which the engines are capable of providing up to four hours of zero-emissions running time.

“All told, greenhouse gas emissions from our Bergen gas engines are around 20% lower than those from similarly-rated diesel engines,” says Ottar Ristesund, SVP sales, Kongsberg Maritime, “even when we take the methane slip, the unburned fuel, into consideration. They are far cleaner to operate, and users report a reduction of as much as 10% in maintenance costs compared to diesel engines.”

Havila Capella’s main propulsion, meanwhile, stems from a KM Azipull-PM (Permanent Magnet) unit with an L-drive configuration. Noted for outstanding hydrodynamic efficiency, the AZP-PM also proffers the advantage of a compact installation footprint as its motor is housed within the mounting flange diameter.

Similarly, the KM permanent magnet technology used on Havila Capella’s tunnel thrusters combines space-saving convenience with low-noise, low-vibration and high-performance operation. The tunnel thrusters’ rapid response times to full power increase operability and manoeuvrability. Meanwhile, stays supporting the central shaft are designed to recover some of the swirl energy generated by the propeller, providing additional thrust and improving the energy efficiency of the boat’s hull. Also, wear and tear is substantially reduced as the PM thrusters contain fewer rotational components.

“Our priorities are intertwined: enabling our customers to enjoy the smoothest, safest and most awe-inspiring cruises while preserving the unique marine habitats off Norway’s coasts,” says Bent Martini, CEO, Havila Krystuten. “We’re grateful to Kongsberg Maritime for providing us with the technology that allows us to give our passengers an unforgettable, enriching experience while simultaneously minimising environmental impacts.”

“We’re very proud to be closely involved in a cruise shipping venture which is literally so close to home,” adds Ottar Ristesund, Kongsberg Maritime. “Furnishing Havila Krystuten’s vessels with efficient, low- and zero-emissions solutions helps to ensure that this remarkable scenery will be preserved for others to enjoy in generations to come.”

