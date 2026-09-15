Klingspor Abrasives New Flap Disc Family with CMT, SMT & TITAN Solutions

[By: Klingspor Abrasives Inc.]

Klingspor Abrasives Inc., a leading global manufacturer of high?performance abrasive technology, is proud to highlight its Flap Discs product line, bringing together the CMT, SMT and TITAN lines to address a broad range of grinding, blending and finishing applications. The portfolio is designed to support priorities including fast disc changes, universal performance, aggressive stock removal, long service life, cooler grinding temperatures and refined finishing results on stainless steel and other metals used in ship fabrication, construction, repair, refit and maintenance work.

Within the CMT line, Klingspor offers the only quick-change flap disc, giving shipyard fabrication and maintenance teams access to a flap disc format unique to Klingspor. The CMT family is designed to deliver safe operation along with fast, convenient disc changes for production environments where rapid changeover matters, while also offering the same grinding and blending capability as other flap discs at a lower cost. With convex and flat profiles, plus alumina zirconia and non-woven constructions, the CMT line gives shipyard personnel options for both grinding and finishing applications across shipbuilding metalworking workflows.

Klingspor's SMT flap disc family is structured around three quality classes that help users align performance with shipyard application demands. The SPECIAL “9” Series is built for outstanding performance and service life in demanding shipyard fabrication, vessel construction and repair applications, the SUPRA “6” Series delivers excellent life and a high stock removal rate for reliable daily performance, and the EXTRA “3” Series provides an ideal option for universal use on a variety of steels.

Across the SMT family, Klingspor offers solutions for aggressive grinding, long service life and refined surface finishing. Depending on the model, SMT discs feature alumina zirconia or ceramic grain, angled or flat geometries, and options engineered for low-powered or high-powered grinders. The line also includes finishing-focused discs for stainless steel and other metals used in vessel manufacturing applications, including non-woven and combination constructions that support satin finishing, weld seam work and cooler grinding on heat-sensitive materials.

The TITAN flap disc family is designed to extend disc life, improve grinding efficiency and support demanding shipyard fabrication, welding, repair and maintenance work. Klingspor highlights the TITAN trimmable flap disc design as a way to expose fresh abrasive and extend disc life, reducing changeover frequency and lowering consumable costs while delivering more grinding time per disc. The TITAN family is also designed to run cooler to help prevent heat buildup and improve surface integrity, and it features a yellow plastic backing plate for stable, vibration-dampening support and a smoother grinding experience. A built-in 5/8"-11 threaded arbor enables tool-free changes with a simple spin-on design, while angled and flat versions help users better match disc geometry to specific jobs.

Within the TITAN line, Klingspor offers options for aggressive stock removal, high-load grinding and stainless finishing. Depending on the model, TITAN discs use alumina zirconia or ceramic grain, provide high levels of aggression and removal rates for demanding grinding, and include stainless-focused versions with multibond lubricant to support cooler grinding and reduced loading. The family also includes non-woven and combination constructions for controlled material removal, satin finishing and improved surface quality on stainless steel.

For more information about Klingspor Abrasives’ Flap Disc portfolio visit, https://www.klingspor.com/ shop/category/flap-discs-576.