Kalmar’s Mobile Equipment to Operate in DP World’s Lirquen Terminal

By The Maritime Executive 07-20-2020 05:05:59

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply DP World Lirquen terminal in Chile with a total of nine Kalmar mobile equipment. The order, which comprises two Kalmar G generation reachstackers, one Kalmar U generation reachstacker for handling laden containers and six Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors, was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be staggered through Q4 of 2020.



A long-term Kalmar customer, DP World is one of the world's leading operators of marine and inland terminals. DP World now serves cargo owners and shipping lines at five key gateways on the west coast of South America in Posorja, Ecuador, Callao and Paita in Peru and San Antonio and Lirquen in Chile.



The Kalmar Gloria reachstacker has been designed in collaboration with operators, maintenance personnel, production and terminal managers from around the world. The machine includes a wide range of features to increase the operator efficiency. The ergonomic EGO cabin provides 360-degree visibility with intuitive controls, as well as advanced diagnostics that makes daily checks and fault resolution quicker and easier. The U generation Kalmar reachstacker has a Spirit Delta Cabin.



The units supplied to Lirquen terminal will incorporate a soft landing and noise dampening system to reduce the noise while handling containers. The safety features include the Pedestrian Detection System and a Fire Suppression System, which can automatically detect and extinguish vehicle fires in seconds, increasing the safety of personnel and equipment alike.



The robust Kalmar Ottawa Terminal Tractors and Kalmar Gloria reachstackers offer all the required efficiency for 24-hour operation enabling the terminal operators to handle containers with safety, stability and precision, including standard ISO, reefers, tanks, specials and flat racks.



All the three reachstackers and six terminal tractors will be fitted with the required hardware to enable them to be connected to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool for cargo handling operations that turns data into actionable, impactful insights.



Eduardo Prat, Vice President, Latin America at Kalmar, says: “Kalmar and DP World have developed an extremely productive relationship over the years, so we are delighted to be able to continue to support their operations with a complete range of solutions and services.for safe and efficient operations across DP World terminals worldwide.”

