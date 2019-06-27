Kalmar and Partners to Build Wireless Digitalization Infrastructure

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, a pioneer in terminal automation and energy-efficient cargo handling, and Ukkoverkot, leading private LTE network provider, have signed a two-year cooperation agreement with Nokia to design, build and operate a private LTE network. Nokia brings the digital automation platform that is well suited for mobile machinery and industrial Internet of Things.



A test network reflecting an actual terminal environment will be built for research and development purposes. Machine-to-machine communication will be tested in the new private 4G/LTE (Long Term Evolution) environment and compared against previous wireless technologies with the focus on developing innovative business applications. This connectivity technique is more reliable and enables more secure communication than Wi-Fi. Private LTE provides the low latency, high-capacity connectivity combined with edge computing required for time-sensitive critical industrial applications enabling real-time analytics and video-based applications such as machine remote control - key elements of robust digital industrial environments.



"We believe the new 5G-ready LTE solution will be an asset to our business, and we look forward to initiating testing in this digital automation environment. The private LTE network will provide the security and real-time video footage needed for reliable remote control of our operations," says Pekka Yli-Paunu, Director, Research, Kalmar.



"The digital automation platform with its connectivity and application layers makes it possible for us to test new service products and concepts. That gives us the opportunity to demonstrate to our customers how our new services work, which is particularly valuable," Yli-Paunu adds.



Nokia has already deployed over 1,000 mission-critical networks, and will now draw on decades of experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks to benefit industrial cargo handling.



The Nokia-built network will allow for machinery to be connected over reliable private local LTE or 5G networks, enabling automation, robotics, machine learning, analytics, and real-time remote monitoring, which in turn increases cost-efficiency and adds value along the chain. Connections between industrial and safety-critical operators, such as Kalmar's customers, are increasingly customized to meet the customers' needs for capacity, usability, and coverage.



"Kalmar will implement a 5G-ready Nokia Digital Automation platform utilizing the 2.6 GHz band. This brings many interesting new business opportunities for digitalization thanks to the reliability, high capacity, low latency, and security - all characteristics of a private LTE network," says Jouko Tuppurainen, Director, Ukkoverkot.



"Our digital automation platform brings pervasive mobile broadband coverage for terminals, sensors, cameras and other devices for mission and business critical industrial connectivity and digital transformation. Communication is essential for business efficiency and safety in cargo handling, be it between machines or machines and people. We are pleased to collaborate allowing companies to seize the Industry 4.0 opportunity," says Stephan Litjens, General Manager, Nokia Digital Automation.

