Jumbo Offshore Awarded Mooring Pre-Installation Contract by MODEC

Jumbo Offshore Installation Contractors B.V. (“Jumbo Offshore”) has been awarded a contract by MODEC Guyana Inc. (“MODEC”) for the pre-installation of the mooring spread of the FPSO Errea Wittu, which will be located offshore Guyana.

The FPSO “Errea Wittu”, the name of which means ”abundance”, will have the capacity to store 2 million barrels of oil. It will produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, and water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day.. MODEC Group was authorised to proceed with the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) scope for the FPSO in May 2023, following a final investment decision on the Uaru project by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its co-venturers. The FPSO mooring system will be supplied by SOFEC, Inc., a MODEC Group company, and consists of a total of nineteen (19) mooring legs. Jumbo Offshore will be using its unique Heavy Lift Construction Vessel Fairplayer, which allows the transport and installation of the 19 suction anchors, 8,800m of chain sections and 43,168m of polyester rope in the minimal amount of installation voyages, simplifying the logistics involved.

Igor Rijnberg, Head of Sales and Business Development Subsea at Jumbo Offshore, said, “The Jumbo Offshore team is very grateful to MODEC for this opportunity. We will use the extensive deep-water mooring installation experience gained over the last years to deliver a reliable, smart and efficient project execution.” Brian Boutkan, Manager of Commerce at Jumbo Offshore, said, “On behalf of the entire team, we are very much looking forward to undertaking this project. MODEC can count on Jumbo Offshore’s total commitment to providing a safe and reliable execution. As always, we will be approaching this project as a partner to our client, working in close collaboration with MODEC to ensure the outcome entirely meets their expectations.”