Jotun Launches SeaQuantum III Series Featuring MicroZone™ Technology

By The Maritime Executive 10-26-2020 07:11:52

Jotun has today announced the launch of a range of premium antifouling coatings to succeed its market leading SeaQuantum S-line offering tailor-made fouling protection. The silyl methacrylate-based SeaQuantum III series, with products tailored for customer specific vessel operational profiles, sets a new industry standard, keeping biofouling under control to deliver an average speed loss performance of just 2% over a 60-month period. This translates to compelling owner benefits in terms of operational efficiency, environmental protection and huge fuel savings – USD 500K per year on average for a 3,000 TEU feeder container ship, and the gains extend with larger vessels and fuel price hikes.

Jotun is a driving force in antifouling innovation and performance, introducing silyl-based coatings to the market in 2000 through the SeaQuantum range. Over the last 20 years the products have been applied to more than 16,000 vessels. Now, says Tan Keng Khoon, Global Marketing Manager, Jotun, the SeaQuantum III series marks an evolutionary step forward in development, thanks to a new silyl methacrylate blend and the introduction of microZone™ technology.

Added value innovation

“In an ever more competitive world, shipowners need solutions that don’t just work in principle, but rather deliver reliable performance and quick return on investment to gain real commercial edge in a cut throat industry,” Tan notes, adding: “SeaQuantum III can make that difference.

“Biofouling creates frictional drag and that leads to inefficiency and greater fuel consumption – slime alone can raise fuel costs by 20%, while hard-fouling can increase it by a staggering 85%. That is not beneficial for owners or the environment. But the SeaQuantum III range transforms the issue, using advanced chemistry and our in-house microZone™ technology to set a new standard in fighting biofouling and ensuring minimal speed loss, calculated in accordance with ISO 19030. This equates to more profitable vessel operations, increased on schedule arrivals and less maintenance costs.

“For owners looking to achieve competitive advantage, while satisfying charterer and stakeholder demands, we see this as real ‘low hanging fruit’. In challenging times, it is more important than ever to make the right investments where it matters most.”

Tailored to perform

SeaQuantum III features three products, tailored to different operational profiles: SeaQuantum Ultra III for vessels with lower activity (with up to 45 idle days), SeaQuantum Classic III for medium activity (30 idle days), and SeaQuantum Plus III for high activity (with higher vessel speeds). All feature microZone™, a new technology that prolongs the time between the activation of coating biocides and their dispersal, keeping them closer to the hull longer and thus creating a protective shield against fouling. The result is a cleaner hull, less friction, reduced operational fuel costs and faster return on investment.

In addition, the formulation of SeaQuantum III ensures a lower volatile organic compound (VOC) content and higher volume of solids, ensuring compliance with strict global and regional VOC regulations (including Asia).

Partnering for the future

“Jotun is committed to tackling the toughest issues and delivering optimal solutions for our customers, and the operational and commercial challenges they face,” Tan concludes. “Through decades of experience and development expertise we have built a unique understanding of how to work with shipowners as partners, finetuning our innovations to meet their specific needs. SeaQuantum III is an embodiment of that continuous drive.

“This range signals a step forward in efficiency, cost control and environmental performance, and we think that is a compelling proposition for today’s forward-thinking owners and operators.”



