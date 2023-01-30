Jeddah Islamic Port Receives 3 Modern STS Cranes

The Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), a strategic partner of Jeddah Islamic Port and the operator of its North Container Terminal, has procured three cutting-edge Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes in its pursuit to supercharge operational efficiency at the world-class hub.



While this addition falls under the wider ambitions of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to transform the country’s maritime sector into a global logistics powerhouse that boasts high productivity and boosts international trade in tandem with the vision set forth by the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).



The North Container Terminal is now home to 24 state-of-the-art cranes with the addition of the latest batch of heavy-duty equipment, thus fulfilling a critical component in the 6-billion-riyal concession agreement between the terminal operator and the national maritime regulator that seeks to upgrade the installed capacity of the facility to 8.8 million TEUs.



The deployment of modern cranes demonstrates RSGT’s long-standing commitment to upscale the terminal’s operations and modernize its logistics infrastructure besides upskilling its workforce in support of the Kingdom’s growing influence in the global logistics landscape.



Featuring 62 berths, four terminals, and an annual throughput of 130 million tons, the 12.5 sq. km. port is the Kingdom’s busiest and the Red Sea’s leading hub for maritime trade, transshipments, and re-exports, with an eye on occupying a top-ten spot among the world’s best by 2030.

