JAXPORT Names Incoming Chief Commercial Officer

[By JAXPORT]

JAXPORT has named maritime industry veteran Bobby Wein Incoming Chief Commercial Officer as part of the port’s long-term succession-planning efforts.

Wein joined JAXPORT in late August and is working alongside Chief Commercial Officer Robert Peek, who will remain in his current role and continue leading the port’s commercial strategy and Marketing and Sales Department until his planned retirement in October 2027. Following the extended transition period, Wein will succeed Peek as Chief Commercial Officer.

“This is a thoughtful, long-term approach to succession planning for one of JAXPORT’s most important leadership positions,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “Robert remains at the helm of our commercial team, and his continued leadership will provide Bobby with the opportunity to develop a firsthand understanding of JAXPORT’s business, customers, strategic priorities and industry relationships before assuming responsibility for the role.”

Wein brings 30 years of commercial leadership experience spanning ocean carriers, cargo owners and marine terminal operations. As Incoming Chief Commercial Officer, he will support JAXPORT’s global sales and marketing strategy, including efforts to attract and retain cargo business and strengthen relationships with ocean carriers, shippers, logistics providers and economic development partners.

Wein most recently served as Vice President–Commercial for SSA Marine’s Conventional Division, where he led commercial strategy. He directed a nationwide team responsible for automobiles, forest products, steel, project cargo and inland river ports and terminals, while overseeing business development, customer retention, pricing and marketing strategy.

During his tenure with SSA Marine, Wein helped expand the company into new markets, including offshore wind, warehousing, dry bulk and off-dock container depots. He also developed public-private partnerships, acquisitions and joint ventures supporting cargo growth across North America.

“JAXPORT has an outstanding reputation, a diverse cargo base and a strong commercial team,” said Wein. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Robert and learn from the experience and relationships he has developed throughout his remarkable career. I look forward to supporting the team and helping create new opportunities for JAXPORT’s customers and the Northeast Florida community.”

Peek has worked at JAXPORT since 1995, holding leadership roles in communications, marketing, business development and commercial operations. He has served as Chief Commercial Officer since 2022, overseeing the port’s market research and global sales initiatives while working closely with regional economic development organizations to attract transportation, logistics and manufacturing investment to Northeast Florida.

“Bobby’s broad industry experience and relationship-focused approach make him an excellent addition to JAXPORT,” said Peek. “I look forward to working with him throughout this extended transition as we continue pursuing new business and supporting the customers and partners who generate jobs and economic opportunity throughout our region.”