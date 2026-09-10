30 Reported Injured in USV Attack on Port of Sochi

A naval drone strike on the Black Sea tourist town of Sochi resulted in as many as 30 injuries, according to Russian officials. Ukraine is the most prolific operator of USVs in the region and has conducted multiple attacks nearby in recent days, but it has not claimed responsibility for the Sochi incident.

Bystander video footage from the scene appears to show massive fires and a large explosion along the waterfront in Sochi. Air defenses were in operation, indicating a simultaneous UAV attack.

At least one apparent blast site has been identified by open-source intelligence analysts: a beachfront in front of the Portofino Hotel, a tourist boardwalk area about 1,000 yards southeast of the commercial port. Bystander footage shows that there was foot traffic in the area. At the time, '90s Russian pop star Tatiana Bulanova was performing at the Festival House of Culture, another 1,000 yards further southeast. The concert was canceled and the attendees sent home.

Full attack on Sochi ???????? pic.twitter.com/AlG4Pmjc0P — MAKS 26 ???????????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) September 9, 2026

The rationale for the targeting was not clear, but Sochi is both a small commercial seaport and a top vacation destination for Russian officials; Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains a residence nearby. Ukraine's secret services have gone to great lengths to target Russian military officers and intelligence operatives, both within occupied areas of Ukraine and deep within Russia.

Ukraine has previously attempted to hit maritime targets within its harbor. Last week, Ukrainian USVs entered the port of Sochi and made an attack run on a Russian offshore support vessel, the Nefrit. One strike USV penetrated the perimeter and damaged Nefrit's port side; a second made an attempt but detonated before reaching target, likely hit by defensive fire.

A clearer footage of the moment of destruction of a Ukrainian unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Russian port of Sochi earlier on Thursday.



The USV was on its way to strike the NEFRIT multi-purpose offshore vessel (green hull) but was hit by Russian gunfire before being able… https://t.co/gBiyCWCVo5 pic.twitter.com/Nz5HEhxCEn — Status-6 (War & Military News) (@Archer83Able) September 3, 2026

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Russian state media interpreted Wednesday's strike as a terrorist attack.

"Zelensky is carrying out acts of absolute terror. And there's no other way to read last night's strikes on the Sochi waterfront. The strike was carried out by unmanned surface craft. And we understand that Britain is behind it," alleged leading Russian state propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, who routinely calls for use of lethal force against Western targets. "And it's an absolute disgrace. We said yesterday: Europe should burn. Ukraine should burn. Do we not understand that the threats are growing?"