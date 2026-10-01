JAXPORT Board Honors Late Chief Operating Officer

[By JAXPORT]

The JAXPORT Board of Directors has approved construction of a new western entrance and security plaza at Blount Island Marine Terminal and named the roadway “James Bennett Way” in honor of James Bennett, the port’s late chief operating officer, who helped develop the project.

The new entrance is designed to improve traffic flow by reducing traffic volume at the terminal’s main gate. The project includes a 2,073-linear-foot road connecting Dave Rawls Boulevard to Blount Island Boulevard, a new security plaza and canopy, and a 1,318-square-foot security building. Upon completion, the security plaza will display a plaque recognizing Bennett’s contributions.

“James understood that infrastructure is about more than concrete and pavement. It is about connecting people, improving safety and preparing our port for the future,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “This new entrance reflects that vision. It will provide another access point to one of our busiest terminals while honoring the person who helped bring it to life.”

Bennett served JAXPORT for eight years, first as senior director of engineering and construction and, beginning in 2022, as chief operating officer. He oversaw JAXPORT’s annual capital program of more than $250 million and helped lead major improvements to the port’s marine and landside infrastructure, including the deepening of the Jacksonville shipping channel to 47 feet and the expansion of Blount Island’s container and vehicle-handling capabilities. Bennett died Dec. 8, 2025, following an automobile accident.

“James devoted his career to building a stronger future for JAXPORT,” said JAXPORT Board Chair Palmer Clarkson. “It is fitting that this road—one he envisioned and helped bring to life—will carry his name and his legacy forward.”

The roadway approval and naming were among several tributes presented during the meeting. Jacksonville City Council President Nick Howland presented a City Council resolution honoring Bennett’s life and contributions to the community.

JAXPORT and the University of North Florida also formally dedicated the James Bennett Memorial Endowed Scholarship. The fund has raised $181,250 from nearly 80 donors and will support two UNF students annually—one studying transportation and logistics in the Coggin College of Business and one studying engineering in the College of Computing, Engineering and Construction. The first awards are planned for 2027, and the Florida Department of Transportation has committed to offering each scholarship recipient a paid internship.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presented a survey marker honoring Bennett that will be installed at JAXPORT as a permanent reference point supporting navigation. Bennett worked closely with the Corps throughout the Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Project, one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the port’s history.