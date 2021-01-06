Japan Marine United Corporation Delivers New Container Ship to Wan Hai

By The Maritime Executive 01-05-2021 04:44:07

Japan Marine United Corporation (Japan Marine United Co., Ltd) has delivered a new 3,055 TEU container ship to Wan Hai Lines.

Wan Hai Lines has ordered a total of eight container vessels, with a design capacity of 3,055 TEU, from Japan Marine United Corporation with construction undertaken by the Japan Marine United Corporation Kure Shipyard.

The newly developed 3,055 TEU container ships can carry containers with a maximum of 12 rows x 6 stages in the hold and a maximum of 14 rows x 7 stages on the deck.

Delivered on December 7, 2020, WAN HAI 323 is the third Wan Hai Lines vessel to be delivered as part of their efforts of continuous fleet upgrades in order to provide the best quality service to customers. WAN HAI 323 has a length of 203.5 meters, a depth of 16.6 meters and a drought of 11.5 meters.

The 3,055 TEU container ships built for Wan Hai Lines have significantly improved environmental performance and operational performance. They are energy efficient and meet the requirements of latest environmental regulations. The vessel design has a wide optimum hull form that pursues low resistance and high efficiency using the latest analysis technology, and by optimizing the unique energy-saving devices LV-Fin and ALV-Fin®, fuel efficiency is significantly improved compared to conventional ships.

Powered by a MAN B&W 7S70ME-C10.5 diesel engine, the container ships have a maximum cruising speed of 21.6 knots. By adopting the electronically controlled engine Mark 10.5 and the inverter control of the cooling seawater pump, the fuel efficiency of the ship is greatly improved. If high voyage speed is required, WAN HAI 323 meets the IMO EEDI phase 3 level (30% from the reference line) which is scheduled to be applied to contract vessels after 2022.

An INS (Integrated Navigation System) and all-weather bridge are also installed on board the vessel to improve the convenience and safety of maneuvering during voyage, and during takeoff and landing.

The 3,055 TEU container ships are the first Japanese-built vessels to receive the DNV GL SmartShip Notation, which is given to ships equipped with smart technology.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.