James Fisher & Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Sign Collaboration Agreement

[By: James Fisher]

Today, James Fisher and Sons plc (James Fisher, UK) and Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions (TGES, Japan) owned by Tokyo Gas Group, announced the signing of a Joint Collaboration Agreement (JCA) to provide construction and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

The partnership will focus on Japan’s offshore wind market, aligned to the region’s target of delivering 10GW of offshore wind by 2030. Together, James Fisher and TGES will play a pivotal role in supporting customers to deliver efficient and effective operations at a crucial point in time for the industry, with a significant number of projects due to be under construction or operational by the end of 2030.

The James Fisher Renewables team has already delivered 29 offshore wind projects in Asia Pacific through its local Taiwanese office, with a global portfolio of 6.1GW. James Fisher’s Balance of Plant (BoP) O&M capability will also play a pivotal role in supporting customers to deliver efficient and effective operations. The company’s knowledge of the offshore wind sector will complement TGES’ experience in Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and gas fired power plants - alongside established local infrastructure and deep set understanding of the Japanese market – particularly in engineering and O&M.

The signing of the agreement took place in Tokyo on 6th February 2024, as both companies began mapping out their ambitions for the year ahead.

Jean Vernet, CEO at James Fisher, said: “We are excited to partner with TGES at such a crucial time in the country’s energy transition, recognising that industry collaboration is a critical enabler to delivering 36 to 38 percent of total energy capacity from renewables, by 2030.

“James Fisher will provide the guidance, expertise and exceptional services, alongside TGES’ strong engineering expertise, extensive local knowledge and established supply chain, providing customers with high-quality, cost-effective construction support and O&M services.

“This not only builds on our capability to deliver offshore wind services in Japan; it aligns with our long-term ambitions for the Northeast Asia Pacific region.”

Yasuhiro Konishi, CEO at TGES, added: "We are delighted to be working with such a great partner in James Fisher. Offshore wind plays a crucial role in the decarbonisation of Japan and its stable operation is critical to supporting energy decarbonisation.

"TGES' strength in engineering and O&M know-how in energy infrastructure, combined with James Fisher's extensive capabilities in offshore operations, will provide significant value in terms of low cost and high reliability for offshore wind projects, an important renewable energy source in Japan.

“The company is committed to contributing to the reduction of environmental impact, the promotion of decarbonisation and the development of a sustainable society by providing significant value in the form of low costs and high reliability for Japan's important renewable energy source, offshore wind power”.

To further support this partnership, and in response to the growing skills gap facing the offshore wind industry, engineers will be given the opportunity to enrol on the James Fisher Academy Senior Authorised Person (SAP) internal pathway. The Academy pathway offers online, classroom, and field-based learning to upskill employees and provide them with the critical skills needed for the offshore wind industry.