J M Baxi Inoculation Program

[By: J M Baxi]

Onsite vaccination drive was organized at Visakhapatnam on 17th June and 18th June in association with Omni Hospitals. The vaccination drive was carried out for employees, their family members and contract employees, associates and customers. Around 566 members were administrated the vaccine.

The Vaccination Drive received positive feedback from employees, family members, contract employees, associates and customers.

"I heartily thank management for conducting the vaccination drive which is very much required during this Pandemic time. I have utilised this opportunity and got vaccinated along with my mother. The drive was very well organized and we didn't face any problems while getting our shot. The time slots given to each employee to get the vaccine was a very good idea and the whole process just took us 30 minutes. ”

– Vamsi T, Jr. Executive

"Thank you for arranging this Vaccination drive which was indeed very helpful. VCTPL has always been at the forefront when it comes to social causes like arranging Blood donation camps, Safety awareness drives and now COVID Vaccine camp.

I truly appreciate this gesture from VCTPL and thank you for allowing me to get vaccinated at VCT COVID Vaccine camp.”

– Viswanath Rudravarapu, Associates

"As all are aware, getting vaccination is very difficult in this situation, but with your support it has happened very smoothly. A big thanks to the VCTPL Management for the vaccination drive in this pandemic situation. ”

– G Anil Kumar, Associates

