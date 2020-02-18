Isotropic Demonstrates Performance of Intellian’s NX-Series Antennas

By The Maritime Executive 02-18-2020 02:18:00

Isotropic, the trusted provider of global Internet services offering unrivaled connectivity; and Intellian, the global leader in mobile satellite communication antenna systems, have announced the completion of network acceptance testing on Intellian’s new NX-Series of antennas.

Testing was conducted at Isotropic’s Lake Geneva facility over its Amazonas-2 and Galaxy-28 networks and utilized ST Engineering iDirect’s X7 modem. The new series of antennas are also compatible with the iQ LTE modem, which is uniquely suited for a range of enterprise voice and data services.

The NX Series offers high-speed data and industry-leading performance, further strengthened by exceptionally efficient RF design for use on every vessel type. The antennas feature an optimized reflector and radome, frequency tuned for both Ku- and Ka-bands, and a single coaxial cable which combines Tx, Rx, and DC power, to simplify installation. The system also features data and reference signals between the antenna and the antenna control unit (ACU). Intellian’s innovation means that dual antenna operation is achieved without the use of a mediator and enhanced remote management and trouble-shooting capabilities are available via the AptusNX intelligence management platform. Higher bandwidth packages may also be accessed through high power BUC options.

“The NX Series truly embodies the future-proof capabilities that are going to be so important as we move into a new era of satellite connectivity,” said Hank Zbierski, Chief Catalyst and Co-Founder, Isotropic Networks. “Satellite technology is an essential part of connectivity at sea and these successful tests have validated the inherent flexibility and smart design of the NX Series and its capability to move easily between frequency bands and satellites for seamless maritime communications.”

The antennas are simply converted from Ku- to Ka-band by changing the center-mounted RF assembly and feed using a conversion kit and are all NGSO (non-geostationary satellite orbit) -ready for use when the time is right for the customer.

“Our collaboration with Isotropic confirms that the NX-Series is ready to begin delivery of services to users in the maritime sector over the extensive and highly reliable Isotropic network,” explained Sam McKee, VP Americas Sales, Intellian. “Passengers and cruise ships, commercial shipping and the oil and gas industry will benefit from the exceptional performance that these next-generation antenna systems bring, with an emphasis on the future and the ability to work with both GEO and NGSO constellations. This is truly in-line with Intellian’s future-proof ethos. We look forward to the delivery of these services over Isotropic’s network.”

A full range of NX antennas are available including the v60NX, v85NX, v100NX, v130NX and v150NX to deliver seamless, uninterrupted mission-critical communications at sea.

