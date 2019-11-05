IRClass Opens Office in the Netherlands

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-05 18:01:33

To further strengthen its presence in Europe, leading Classification Society the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) has opened an office in the Netherlands.

The office is located in Leiden and has been operational for a while, being managed by IRClass’ London office.

“Opening an office in the Netherlands is important for IRClass,” said Mr PK Mishra IRClass’ Vice President and Regional Manager for the EU, “especially as we have recently been working for some shipyards in the region. Having an office nearby is important to our clients as they know we will be able to respond quickly to their requirements.”

IRClass received recognition from the European Union in 2016 and in addition to the Netherlands, it has offices in the UK, Greece, and Turkey as well as representative offices in Malta, Cyprus and Bulgaria. It is also planning to open an office in Germany soon.



To capitalise on its growing business successes in Europe, IRClass will be exhibiting at Europort this year which takes place 5-8 November in Rotterdam.

With Europort’s strong emphasis on innovative technology and shipbuilding capabilities, IRClass considers this exhibition an ideal venue for it to showcase its classification services covering the maritime and offshore sectors.

The company will be situated in hall 8, stand number 8501.

