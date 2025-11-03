International Maritime Industries and ARO Partner Up

[By: International Maritime Industries]

International Maritime Industries (IMI) – Saudi Arabia’s maritime construction and repair company and the largest, most technologically advanced full-service maritime facility in the MENA – today signed a landmark agreement with ARO for the construction of a new offshore jack-up rig, KINGDOM 4.

Signed at the Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress in Dammam, the agreement reinforces the two companies’ long-term strategic partnership and supports ARO’s needs in the Kingdom’s waters, while advancing the country’s ambitions to be a regional leader in offshore maritime capabilities.

The new project builds on the shared vision of IMI and ARO to redefine industry standards within Saudi Arabia, strengthen local supply chains, and contribute to the realization of the nation’s Vision 2030 – namely, its objectives of economic diversification and sustainable industrial growth.

Wail Al-Jaafari, Chairman of the Board at IMI, said: "The commencement of construction of KINGDOM 4 demonstrates the continued strength of our partnership with ARO and reflects our strategic commitment to building world-class offshore capabilities within the Kingdom. This project further accelerates the development of a robust maritime supply chain while advancing Saudi Arabia’s ambitions for global leadership in the sector as part of Vision 2030."

Abdul Hameed Al-Dughaither, Chairman of the Board at ARO, said: “KINGDOM-4 is a testament of our growing collaboration with IMI. The project advances the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by introducing new capabilities and skillset to the global maritime industry, increasing local content, and driving economic diversification, making a lasting impact on the industry and the local community."

Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, Chief Executive Officer of IMI, said: "KINGDOM 4 represents yet another significant accomplishment in our journey to elevate Saudi Arabia’s maritime industry. Through our enduring partnership with ARO, we remain committed to enhancing local expertise and building a globally competitive maritime ecosystem."

Mohamed Hegazi, Chief Executive Officer of ARO, said “The development of KINGDOM 4 builds on the momentum of our earlier success and demonstrates ARO’s long-term vision for technological innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth in alignment with Vision 2030.”

KINGDOM 4 follows a previous partnership between ARO and IMI for the construction of KINGDOM 3, the first offshore jack-up drilling rig built in Saudi Arabia. This continued partnership is paving the way for sustained progress and excellence in the Kingdom's emerging maritime industries sector and positioning Saudi Arabia as a rising hub in the global maritime industry.

The full operability of IMI’s 12 million-square-meter maritime facility in Ras Al-Khair will allow the company to build up to six jack-up drilling rigs annually, in addition to 25 offshore support vessels, and 18 large commercial vessels per year – including chemical carriers, bulk carriers, product carriers, and Very Large Crude Carriers. Additionally, IMI will be capable of providing maintenance and repair services for up to 250 vessels and 15 rigs annually.