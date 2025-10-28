Interferry Welcomes New Board Directors, New President and New Chairman

[By: Interferry]

Interferry Strengthens Global Representation with Six New Board Directors, new President, and Welcomes New Chairman - Götz Becker of FRS.

Interferry, the global association representing the ferry industry, announces the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors. Now more than ever, these new director appointments, approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Sorrento on 6 October, reflect the diversity and global reach of the ferry industry. Furthermore, Götz Becker of FRS was appointed Chairman of the Board.

The newly appointed directors, each approved for a four-year term, bring diverse operational, geographical and professional experience to the Board:

Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, and Interferry’s first African Director, is an experienced leader passionate about leveraging innovative solutions to connect communities and ensure environmental sustainability.

Guido Grimaldi, Corporate Commercial Director Short Sea Shipping, Grimaldi Group and currently also serving as President of the Association for Sustainable Intermodal Logistics (ALIS).

Morgan Mooney, CEO, San Juan Clipper/CNI Newco + Fire Island Marine Services, joins Interferry as third-generation maritime professional and active member of the American Passenger Vessel Association.

Mary Ann Pastrana, Executive VP, Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corporation and as such committed to transforming inter-island travel in the Philippines.

Katy Taylor, CEO, Wightlink, UK, is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in international passenger transport and customer strategy.

Mark Wilson, CEO, Bay Ferries Limited/Northumberland Bay Ferries Limited, a naval veteran with over 30 years of experience in the marine and maritime profession.

In addition to the new directors, Götz Becker of FRS was appointed new Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, the Board welcomed Mrs. Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram of Chao Phraya Express Boat Co., Ltd., as the new President of Interferry for the next year, taking over from Guido Grimaldi.

Interferry extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the outgoing directors whose terms concluded at the AGM: Christopher “Chet” Pastrana and Emanuele Grimaldi, as well as outgoing Chair Tim Mooney. All have been highly valued members of the Board, providing outstanding dedication and commitment to the association and the industry.

Interferry CEO Mike Corrigan expressed enthusiasm for the Board's new composition: “I am proud to say that these new directors enhance the Board’s representation of the global ferry industry, as Interferry continues to expand its world-wide presence,” said Mike Corrigan. “The depth of experience, and breadth of geographical and diverse representation is a tremendous asset.”

Corrigan continued: “On behalf of the entire Interferry organization, I would like to congratulate and welcome Götz Becker as our new Chair. We look forward to working with Götz as we continue delivering on our current strategic plan and plan for an even more vibrate future, as we approach the 50th jubilee year of Interferry in 2026.”

Following a record-breaking annual Interferry Conference in Sorrento in October 2025, Interferry now prepares for its 50th Anniversary Conference to be held in Bangkok in 2026.