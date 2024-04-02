Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Wall Climbing Robot"

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions* to a “Wall Climbing Robot” from Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., and MOL Ship Management Co., Ltd.

“Wall Climbing Robot” can move to high places that were previously difficult to access by humans or robots, and can take photographs and inspections of the relevant parts. Moreover, it is capable of measuring the thickness of steel plates by remote operation by the operator. This not only avoids the dangers of working at heights, etc., but also eliminates the need for scaffolding, reducing labor costs and scaffolding costs.

Upon the application from those three companies, ClassNK has verified the function of “Wall Climbing Robot”, 1. Remote inspection in high places and various other locations such as hull planning, ballast tank, and boiler, 2. Acquisition of data necessary for periodic maintenance by equipping measurement tools such as thickness gauges and cameras, 3. Reduction of hazardous tasks for workers by remote operation, 4. Reduction of ancillary tasks such as scaffolding construction work, and issued a certificate.

ClassNK will continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.