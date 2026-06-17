Inmarsat NexusWave Certified by ClassNK for IACS Cyber Security Standards

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

NexusWave, the fully managed, bonded connectivity service from Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has been awarded Cyber Security Type Approval by ClassNK. The certification follows ClassNK’s assessment of its onboard Information and Communication Technology (ICT) architecture and equipment, confirming full compliance with the latest International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) cyber security standard, Unified Requirement UR E27 (Rev.1).

UR E27 sets mandatory requirements for the cyber resilience of applicable shipboard systems and equipment, helping ensure that such systems are designed to reduce the occurrence and mitigate the effects of cyber incidents that could impact safe and reliable operation of such systems.

In addition to examining each component, ClassNK verified the system considering the relevant NexusWave onboard ICT architecture. This included onboard network equipment and relevant orchestration processes along with NexusWave managed service edge infrastructure components.

By assessing the system as an integrated onboard ICT architecture, the certification supports NexusWave’s system-level cyber resilience in line with the intent of UR E27.

Gert-Jan Panken, General Manager and Vice President, Inmarsat Maritime, commented: “Cyber resilience has become a critical operational requirement for shipowners. The ClassNK Cyber Security certification independently verifies that NexusWave has been designed from the ground up to be secure and resilient. It further reinforces our commitment to delivering operational confidence customers need to support critical business applications and evolving compliance requirements at sea.”

Taro Okamoto, General Manager, ClassNK, said: “We are pleased to issue Cyber Security Type Approval to Inmarsat Maritime’s NexusWave, following our verification of its onboard ICT architecture and equipment against the applicable requirements of IACS UR E27. Working with industry front-runners such as Inmarsat Maritime is an important step in supporting the implementation of cyber-resilient technologies onboard ships. ClassNK will continue to contribute to the safety and reliability of maritime technologies through impartial verification and certification.”