Inmarsat Announces Fleet Xpress Enhanced Solution

Fleet Xpress Enhanced offers users access to a wider portfolio of Inmarsat’s connectivity products through the Fleet Edge platform

[By: Inmarsat]

Shipping companies can harness the full power of a digitally connected maritime ecosystem to support their digital transformation via Inmarsat directly or Inmarsat’s global network of partners.

The Fleet Xpress Enhanced solution provides access to a wider portfolio of Inmarsat’s connectivity products through the Fleet Edge platform and is future proof for seamless integration to Inmarsat’s ORCHESTRA network. The modular offering brings unrivalled flexibility to consolidate and scale IT requirements with a combination of satellite connectivity solutions – and takes place over a trusted endpoint security network.

This connectivity supports everything from email and basic office applications to the latest IoT-powered solutions. The Fleet Edge platform allows Inmarsat partners to integrate their value-added services and host applications. By seamlessly connecting onboard IoT sensors to the cloud, shipping companies can select the right combination of global connectivity solutions from Inmarsat or Inmarsat partners to enable crew welfare and safety, while ensuring efficient operations in any weather conditions.

Customers need guaranteed seamless global coverage for fast and secure data transfer – especially at the busy ports, straits and shipping canals where reliable connectivity matters most. The Fleet Xpress solution operates as a fully managed service, powered by Inmarsat’s Ka-band network, enabling customers to increase their bandwidth as their digital ecosystem evolves.

Research suggests approximately 70% of shipping companies have already embarked on a ‘digital transformation journey’.* With sustainability and crew welfare initiatives at the top of the corporate agenda, many are now seeking to accelerate these initiatives by implementing solutions that will help to safeguard seafarers at sea, drive voyage optimisation and support regulatory compliance.

Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “The digitalisation of the global shipping industry is putting further pressure on companies to accelerate their transformation projects, and overcome their unique connectivity challenges.

“This latest evolution of Fleet Xpress is not a standard VSAT service – it is a versatile, fully integrated modular solution offering our valued customers a path to operational efficiency, decarbonisation and enhanced crew welfare. The combination of the world’s most secure and reliable satellite network with our existing range of value-added connectivity solutions is supporting digitalisation across the industry and improving the safety and performance of international shipping operations.”

Inmarsat has already anticipated growth across the sector by funding a significant expansion in its existing satellite network, with the first of the seven new generation GX payloads (I-6 F1) launched at the end of 2021. It also recently announced plans for Inmarsat ORCHESTRA, a ‘network of networks’ to help meet future maritime connectivity needs, drawing on Global Xpress (Ka-band), ELERA (L-band), terrestrial 5G and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network capacity.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.