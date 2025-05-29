Industry Standards at the Heart of Global Ship Management

[By: International Chamber of Shipping]

When managing a fleet of 450 vessels across the world's oceans, standardisation and best practices aren't just beneficial, they're essential. For Nicholas Rich, Director of Fleet Management at Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), ICS’s publications serve as a cornerstone of the company's commitment to safety, compliance, and operational excellence.

"ICS’s publications are crucial for our operations," states Rich. "They provide industry-standard guidance that helps us maintain consistent practices across our extensive and diverse fleet."

BSM was formed in 2008 through the merger of four Schulte Group ship management companies, Hanseatic Shipping, Dorchester Atlantic Marine, Eurasia Group, and Vorsetzen Bereederungs-und Schiffahrtskontor, which have been providing third-party ship management services since the 1970s. Today, this family-owned company has experience with all major vessel types, including tankers, gas carriers, bulk carriers, and container ships, as well as specialised vessels like offshore and cruise ships.

Operating through 11 regional ship management centres in key shipping hubs worldwide, BSM maintains an extensive crew recruitment network and world-class training facilities. At the heart of its operations is an unwavering commitment to safety.

"BSM puts safety at the heart of our ship management solutions," Rich explains. "We have strong safety and company cultures, along with robust systems and policies in place to prevent and minimise incidents at sea and onshore."

Central to maintaining these standards, is BSM's utilisation of 18 different ICS publications that span various aspects of maritime operations. These include maritime security guides, tanker safety guides, and shipboard inspection guides.

"The ICS publications serve as our reference point for gap analysis," says Rich. "They help us ensure compliance with industry standards and provide clear guidance for our crew members."

As the maritime industry evolves, so too does BSM's approach to utilising ICS publications. Rich notes that the company is increasingly adopting digital versions of these guides, making essential information more accessible to personnel both onshore and at sea.

"We provide our people with easy access to information and reporting opportunities via mobile applications and tablets onboard vessels," Rich states. "The digital format of ICS publications fits perfectly into this strategy."

As a member of key industry bodies such as Intertanko, the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, Container Ship Safety Forum, RightShip, and the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO), BSM plays an active role in formulating strategies and policies to improve safe operations throughout the shipping industry.

Rich himself has contributed to ICS’s sixth edition of the Bridge Procedures Guide, and the forthcoming Deck Procedures Guide, along with other industry publications, highlighting BSM's commitment to giving back to the maritime community.

"It's vitally important for active ship owners to contribute to these guides," Rich comments. "They bring practical insights that ensure the publications remain relevant and effective in real-world operations."

This collaborative approach ensures that ICS publications continue to evolve with the industry, incorporating the latest best practices and addressing emerging challenges.

As BSM continues to manage its extensive fleet across global waters, ICS publications will remain an integral part of its operational framework. The standardised language and clear guidance these publications provide are invaluable in maintaining consistency across diverse vessel types and operational contexts.

"In an industry as complex and regulated as shipping, having trusted resources like ICS publications is invaluable," concludes Rich. "They help us maintain the highest standards of safety and compliance while navigating an ever-changing regulatory landscape."

Through its continued engagement with industry bodies and active contribution to publications, BSM exemplifies how shipping companies can both benefit from and contribute to the collective knowledge and best practices that keep our seas safe and our global supply chains moving efficiently.