Indigenous ASW Shallow Water Craft ‘ANJADIP’ Delivered to Indian Navy

[By: Indian Register of Shipping]

The delivery of ‘ANJADIP’, the third of the eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) project, to the Indian Navy on 22 December 2025, at INS Adyar, Chennai, marks a moment of pride for Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The warship has been indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, in accordance with the IRS Naval Rules.

ANJADIP is named after Anjediva Island, located off Karwar, Karnataka, reflecting the island’s strategic significance in India’s maritime domain.

With an overall length of 77 metres, ANJADIP is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a Diesel Engine – Waterjet propulsion system, which provides superior manoeuvrability and performance in shallow waters. The vessel has been designed to undertake underwater surveillance and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) operations in shallow coastal waters. It is also capable of conducting Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), advanced mine-laying missions and Search and Rescue (SAR) missions.

The induction of IRS-classed ASW SWC ships will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s shallow water anti-submarine warfare capabilities, strengthening coastal security and maritime preparedness.

Cdr KK Dhawan, Head – Defence at IRS said, "IRS remains committed to supporting indigenous shipbuilding and naval capability development through robust classification, technical expertise, and assurance of safety and quality, in alignment with India’s vision of self-reliance in defence manufacturing (Atmanirbhar and Swavlambit Bharat)."