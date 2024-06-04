Indian Register of Shipping Certifies Autonomous System Dual Navigation

[By: Indian Register of Shipping]

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) is pleased to announce its successful collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on the pioneering technology demonstration of Autonomous Navigation system with dual navigation capabilities on MDL the tug MT Andaman.

IRS team led by Mr. R. Srinivas, VP & HOD Electrical & Control System, conducted a thorough review of the autonomy concept, system documentation, software quality documentation and a detailed risk assessment in accordance with IRS Guidelines for Remotely Operated Vessels and Autonomous Surface Vessels.

IRS rigorously tested the Autonomous Navigation System software at the manufacturer's development center through simulation, as per approved Factory Acceptance Test procedure. The autonomous configuration also includes a Remote-Control Centre (RCC), specifically designed to control and or monitor the vessel from a remote location.

Subsequent to installation of the autonomous systems on board the tug, IRS verified system functionality as per the approved Harbor Acceptance Test procedure. Remote control of propulsion and steering systems from the RCC, as well as the monitoring of key machinery, navigation parameters, and situational awareness system at Remote Control Centre were also verified as part of harbour trials.

IRS witnessed the autonomous sea trials of the MDL tug on 23rd and 24th May 2024 as per the approved Sea Acceptance Test procedure. The trials successfully demonstrated collision avoidance in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREG), alongside various emergency response measures such as handling the loss of primary controls and communication with the RCC.

The Indian Navy provided essential support during these sea trials by deploying an interceptor boat, contributing to the safety and success of the testing process.

As demand for autonomous vessels grows in mission-critical operations, the development of such systems presents significant opportunities within the defence sector. The Government’s 'Make in India' initiative further enhances prospects for Indian system developers and shipyards.

Cdr. K.K. Dhawan, Head Defence of IRS said “This collaboration underscores IRS commitment to advancement in the Indian maritime industry through cutting-edge autonomous technology. Leveraging the experience gained from this and similar projects, IRS is well-positioned to assist the industry in developing advanced autonomous systems while ensuring compliance with stringent safety and quality standards.’