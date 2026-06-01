Indian Register of Shipping Awards Type Approval Certification to GRSE

[By: Indian Register of Shipping]

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) is pleased to announce the handover of Type Approval Certificate to Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, for its range of Hull and Line Valves intended for use onboard defence and commercial ships and vessels.

The approved valves, manufactured in Nickel Aluminium Bronze (NAB) and Stainless Steel (SS), have been verified for compliance with the applicable IRS Rules and requirements for marine applications. The certification confirms the products’ reliability, durability, and corrosion resistance for demanding marine operating environments.

This certification initiative is also aligned towards encouraging the adoption of type-approved marine equipment and strengthening indigenous manufacturing capabilities within the Indian maritime sector.

The approval marks another significant milestone in advancing India’s “Make in India” vision and supporting the nation’s drive towards self-reliance in marine and defence shipbuilding components.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saikat Roychowdhury Chief Operating Officer, IRS said ’This certification reflects the growing capabilities of Indian manufacturers in delivering high-quality marine equipment that meets stringent industry standards and contributes to the development of a robust domestic maritime ecosystem. The development of a strong indigenous marine component ecosystem is essential to achieving India’s long-term shipbuilding ambitions and enhancing the country’s competitiveness in the global maritime industry.”

IRS congratulates GRSE on this achievement and looks forward to continued collaboration in promoting excellence, innovation, and quality within the maritime and shipbuilding industry.