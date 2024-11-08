IMTRA Expands Commercial Marine Offerings with Beclawat Marine Windows

[By: IMTRA]

IMTRA, the leading manufacturer and importer of quality solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced today it will now offer Beclawat marine windows to customers in North America.



Offering a comprehensive range of windows with numerous options including direct glazed glass, lightweight aluminum framed, heavy duty steel framed, and sliding and heated capabilities. Each Beclawat product is run through rigorous quality testing to ensure unmatched durability. IMTRA will provide dedicated product management to customers for a smooth process from quoting to delivery. Adding Beclawat’s line to its portfolio that includes Libra doors, IMTRA can now offer complete door and window packages to all commercial and recreational vessels.



“IMTRA has a long history of working with only the finest component manufacturers,” said Eric MacDonald, director of commercial sales, IMTRA. “You can’t find a better partner than a company that has been a leader in product excellence for well over a hundred years. We are proud to add Beclawat windows to our product offerings and are positive our customers will appreciate the quality of these products whether for their next retrofit or new build.”



Since 1912, Beclawat Manufacturing Inc. has been renowned for top-quality and innovative production of complete window solutions serving the evolving needs of the marine, rail, mass transit and defense industries.