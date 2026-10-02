IMO Secretary-General Mourns Seafarers Killed in Rescue of Hijacked Ships

While three hijacked vessels have been freed after months in captivity, five seafarers have reportedly died in the crossfire of rescue operations.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has expressed his condolences and reiterated his tireless call on the international community to do more to protect seafarers, following reports of the deaths of five crew members during an operation to free the hijacked vessel HONOUR 25 in the Gulf of Aden region.

The HONOUR 25 was one of three vessels released this week, along with the SEAMULL (SIBU 1) and EUREKA, which were held captive by pirates and armed robbers since they were seized between April and August 2026:

Secretary-General Dominguez said:

“It is troubling to have to make these statements so often, and even more difficult to convey in words how distressing it is continuously hear that seafarers are losing their lives simply for doing their jobs.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of five seafarers during the rescue of the HONOUR 25 on 29 September, in Somali waters. I offer my heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and fellow crew members.

Several seafarers were also seriously injured. I will keep urging all those responsible for their care and welfare to ensure they receive the treatment and support they need as they recover from this traumatic ordeal.

Vessels and seafarers freed

There is some relief that the remaining crew of the HONOUR 25 have been freed. The crews of two other vessels held captive in the same area – the SEAMULL (also known as SIBU 1) and the MT EUREKA – were also released during similar operations.

I thank the Government of Somalia for their efforts in securing their release.

In total, 44 seafarers were freed from the three vessels, and their governments are now working with the shipowners and relevant authorities to arrange their repatriation.

We must not forget the 22 seafarers who remain in captivity onboard the ASANA, which was also taken hostage by pirates and armed robbers earlier this year. Every effort must continue to secure their safe release."

Stop piracy

We have come together to stop piracy in this region before. We must do it again – with renewed resolve, targeted cooperation and the required resources - because seafarers should not have to lose their lives for the service they provide for the world. The measures and best practices are there, and remain relevant, let’s focus on implementing them,” Secretary-General Dominguez stated.

He highlighted discussions he held at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last week and in Brussels earlier this month, where ensuring maritime security was a key topic of shared interest.

He called on Governments to bring new initiatives, such as the ‘Group of Friends of Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers’ to IMO for appropriate follow-up and stressed the importance of the EUNAVFOR Aspides and Atalanta operations for safeguarding maritime security in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Western Indian Ocean region.

IMO actions

IMO continues to engage with the relevant authorities, including the flag States of the vessels concerned, to support the safety and well-being of seafarers, including those who remain in captivity.

IMO continues to strengthen the capacity of countries in the Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden to boost regional maritime security through the Djibouti Code of Conduct initiative.

IMO urges vessels operating in the region to conduct thorough security risk assessments to avoid exposing crews to avoidable dangers, and implement the Best Management Practices developed by the industry as well as relevant IMO guidance.