IMO Launches Audit in Panama to Assess Maritime Instrument Compliance

[By Panama Ship Registry]

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has officially commenced the IMSAS audit (IMO Member State Audit Scheme) of the Republic of Panama, as part of the global initiative designed to ensure that Member States uniformly implement and enforce international maritime instruments.

Mandatory since 2016 for all IMO Member States, the IMSAS audit will be conducted in Panama from October 13 to 20, 2025. The assessment will focus on key areas such as maritime safety, marine environmental protection, and the training and certification of seafarers.

Alexander De Gracia, Deputy Administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA), emphasized that this evaluation represents “an invaluable opportunity to strengthen Panama’s role as a global leader in maritime administration.” He added, “Beyond being a technical exercise, it is a demonstration of trust, shared responsibility, and a commitment to continuous improvement for the benefit of the international maritime system.”

De Gracia underscored that as a flag, port, and coastal State—and as a member of the IMO Council—Panama approaches this process with determination and a firm sense of duty in building a safer, more transparent, and sustainable international maritime system. He highlighted that the evaluation embodies the spirit of international cooperation that underpins the IMO’s work and to which Panama proudly adheres.

The PMA, together with other State institutions linked to the sector, has worked consistently and rigorously to ensure that national maritime operations meet the highest standards of safety and environmental protection. This effort reflects our deep commitment to serving the global maritime community,” concluded the Deputy Administrator.

IMO Lead Auditor Bulmaro Rodríguez explained that the review will cover compliance with key conventions such as SOLAS, MARPOL, STCW, Load Lines, Tonnage Measurement of Ships, and COLREG, under the framework of the Code for the Implementation of Mandatory IMO Instruments (III Code).

The opening ceremony gathered representatives from various State institutions with shared responsibilities in the maritime domain, along with authorities from the PMA’s operational directorates, reaffirming Panama’s coordinated and dedicated approach to strengthening its maritime governance.

