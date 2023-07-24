IAMPE Honors Capt. Geno Marconi with Lifetime Achievement Award

[By: IAMPE]

The International Association of Maritime and Port Executives (IAMPE) is pleased the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Captain Geno Marconi, AMPE, on 11 July 2023 in Portland, Maine. Captain Marconi is the Director of the New Hampshire Port Authority, which is a Division of the Pease Development Authority. The award recognizes the profound impact that Captain Marconi has had in the port and maritime industries. Captain Marconi is one of only five to receive the IAMPE Lifetime Achievement Award.

A native of the New Hampshire seacoast, Captain Marconi grew up working in the commercial fishing industry with his family. He has owned and operated commercial fishing vessels engaged in the harvest of lobster, ground fish, and northern shrimp. He began his career in service of the marine industries as the Portsmouth Harbor Master in 1975 and expanded the position in 1979 to include management of the state-owned Portsmouth Commercial Fish Pier.

Captain Marconi holds a license as a United States Merchant Marine Officer for Master of Mechanically Propelled Motor or Steam Vessels of less than 1600 Gross Tons endorsed for Master of Towing Vessels. He has sailed as Captain aboard various classes of vessels, including coastal cruise ships and towing vessels throughout the Pacific Northwest, Southeast Alaska, the Great Lakes, the Atlantic Canadian Maritimes, and the Caribbean.

Captain Marconi holds the Accredited Maritime Port Executive (AMPE) certification from the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives and is on the Board of Directors for the North Atlantic Ports Association. Additionally, Captain Marconi has served on several New Hampshire State Commissions. He has been an active member on the Advisory Committee on Marine Fisheries since 1987, chairman from 2002, and has been a member of New Hampshire’s Offshore Wind Energy Study Commission.

