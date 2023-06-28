IAMPE Congratulates Recent Halifax Maritime Port Executive Graduates

The International Association of Maritime and Port Executives (IAMPE) is pleased to announce its latest class of Maritime Port Executives (MPE) who completed certifications hosted at The Port of Halifax, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The course was taught by Captain Jeffrey Monroe, MM, AMPE, this month and covered in-depth topics of the maritime industry and port management. In addition, The Halifax Port Authority has received formal designation as an Education Partner of the IAMPE, joining 30 other Port Education Partners of the IAMPE. Accepting the designation was Mike Davie, Vice President, Operations and Technology, of Halifax Port Authority. Mr. Davie was recently welcomed to the IAMPE Board of Advisors at the beginning of 2023.

In addition to earning their MPE certifications, graduates also received graduate level academic and continuing education credits by the IAMPE’s Academic partners which includes Maine Maritime Academy, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, State University of New York Maritime College, Texas Southern University, The University of Memphis, and the Australian Maritime College. The Maritime Port Executive (MPE) certification was awarded to Wendy Boutilier, MPE – Terminal Manager North Sydney, Marine Atlantic; Corey Gleason, MPE – Deputy Harbor Master— Operations, Halifax Port Authority; Craig Cormier Director of Asset Maintenance — Engineering, Halifax Port Authority; David Thomas, MPE – Executive Director of the PIER, Halifax Port Authority; Erik Nowak, MPE – Senior Manager — Safety and Compliance, Halifax Port Authority; Derrick Whalen, MPE – Director — Information and Technology Services, Halifax Port Authority; Lena Hartlen, MPE – Director of Governance and Audit, Halifax Port Authority; Susan Malana, MPE – Chief Human Resources Officer, Halifax Port Authority; Sara Colburne, MPE – Vice President of Strategy and Transformation, Halifax Port Authority; Heather Wright, MPE – HR Manager, Halifax Port Authority; Eric Paula, MPE – Director of Transformation, Halifax Port Authority; Sam Zhang, MPE – Director of Trade —Business Development, Halifax Port Authority; Nick Garside, MPE – Director of Real Estate and Tenant Services, Halifax Port Authority; Tyler Boutilier, MPE – Port Planner, Halifax Port Authority; and Peter Hill, MPE – Dock Supervisor, Port of Sydney Development.



The IAMPE is proud to have 31 Education partners including the Connecticut Port Authority; Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; Georgia Ports Authority; Port of Alaska; Bruce Oakley, Inc.; Maine Port Authority; Little Rock Port Authority ; Port Milwaukee; Port of Vicksburg; Port of South Louisiana; Port of Morgan City (LA); America’s Central Port; the United States Coast Guard; the US Environmental Protection Agency; Port Tampa Bay; Jacksonville Port Authority; South Carolina Ports Authority; the Transportation General Authority of Saudi Arabia; Maher Terminals; The Port of Virginia; The Mississippi State Port Authority; New Hampshire Port Authority; the World Trade Center New Orleans; Ports Association of Louisiana (PAL); Kean Miller; The All Hazards Training Center at The University of Findlay; Parker Towing, Port of Decatur; A. Ayala Colón Sucrs Inc.; the Ponce Port Authority; Halifax Port Authority; and the British Virgin Islands Port Authority.

The IAMPE is a non-profit industry association that provides professional development for port/ terminal maritime managers and executives, as well as certification for operational personnel worldwide. Programs are reviewed and approved for certification by the IAMPE’s Board of Advisors, comprised of 20 industry professionals. The Association offers professional and accredited programs in Coastal and Inland Port Management and Executive Management, as well as certification programs for Marine Terminal Operator and IMDG/Hazardous Awareness. The Association has over 2,600 alumni worldwide and is the only industry association offering professional certification to port managers worldwide.

