IAMPE Congratulates its Newest Executive Management Program Graduates

By The Maritime Executive 04-11-2021 11:45:00

The IAMPE is pleased to congratulate our latest graduates of the Maritime Executive program who have been awarded professional industry certifications. The online program was conducted for US Coast Guard Activities Europe located in Brunssum, The Netherlands.

The latest participants joined other US Coast Guard personnel who had previously been professionally certified marking over 100 officers and enlisted personnel who have completed the program. The latest personnel join other federal professionals from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Maritime Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as military personnel from the United States and Canada.

IAMPE alumni also include port professionals from the Transportation General Administration of Saudi America, as well as Canadian regulatory and law enforcement personnel. The IAMPE has over 2,500 professionally certified personnel.

Earning the Maritime Port Executive (MPE) professional certifications were CAPT Ryan Manning-MPE, CDR Janna Staton-MPE, CDR Howard Vacco-MPE, LCDR Daniel ‘Trey’ Gonzales-MPE, LCDR Jose ‘Tony’ Mercado-MPE, LCDR Joshua Sagers-MPE, LCDR Christopher Svencer-MPE, LCDR James Cepa-MPE, CDR Tonya Lim-MPE, LCDR Daniel Librando-MPE, LCDR Stephanie Washington-MPE, LT Samuel Kulp-MPE, LTjg Keith Charters-MPE, CWO Christopher Key-MPE, CWO Kirk Wylie-MPE, and CWO Allen Roth-MPE.





