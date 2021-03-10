IAMPE Congratulates Its Newest Executive Management Program Graduates

The IAMPE is pleased to congratulate our latest graduates of the Maritime Executive program who have been awarded professional industry certifications. The program was hosted by our newest corporate sponsor, the South Carolina State Ports Authority (SCSPA), in conjunction with the Maritime Association of South Carolina and was held at the SCSPA Administration Building Training Room. This was the first in-person program held in over a year and Pandemic Protocols were properly followed. The SCSPA was welcomed as the IAMPE’s latest Education Partner, joining 25 other professional associations, agencies and ports who support the IAMPE’s professional development and certification programs.

Earning the Accredited Maritime Port Executive (AMPE) was Evan Matthews, AMPE-President of Matthews Maritime Advisors and earning the Maritime Port Executive (MPE) professional certifications were Tom Boyle, MPE-Director of Vessel Operations and Carrier Sales, South Carolina Ports Authority; LCDR. Matthew Capon, USCG, MPE-Prevention, Inspections and Investigations, District 8, US Coast Guard (New Orleans); Michael Scott Crabb, MPE-Assistant Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations; Amy Lynch, MPE-Director of Public Relations and Marketing, Port of Harlingen (Texas) Authority; and Nick Wong, MPE-Executive Director, the Maritime Association of South Carolina. Earning the Maritime Port Manager professional certification was Mary Beth Long, MPM-Vice President of Marketing and Workforce Development, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA).

The South Carolina Ports Authority hosted a tour of the expanding Wando-Welch container terminal. The IAMPE wishes to thank Jim Newsome Executive Director of the SCSPA and his professional staff, for their assistance and support.

The IAMPE is a not for profit industry association that provides professional development for port and terminal managers and executives. Programs are reviewed and approved for certification by the Association’s Board of Advisors, comprised of over 20 industry professionals. Academic partners include the Loeb-Sullivan School at Maine Maritime Academy and Graduate Programs of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Texas Southern University as well as the Continuing Education Program of the State University of New York Maritime College.

Education partners include the Connecticut Port Authority, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Georgia Ports Authority, North Atlantic Ports Association, Port of Alaska, Alaska Association of Harbormasters and Port Administrators, Houston Port Bureau, the Inland Rivers Port and Terminals Association, Oakley Ports, Lange-Stegman, Maine Port Authority, the Maritime Exchange of the Delaware Bay and River, Little Rock Port Authority, Port Milwaukee, Vicksburg Port Authority, Port of South Louisiana, America’s Central Port, Cruise Maine, the United States Coast Guard, the US Environmental Protection Agency, Port Tampa Bay, Jacksonville Port Authority, HDR Engineering, the Transportation General Authority of Saudi Arabia, and the recently added Maritime Association of South Carolina and American Association of Port Authorities as well as the newly added SCSPA (Port of Charleston).



